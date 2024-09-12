Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

VANCOUVER, September 12, 2024 - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that its common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (" DTC ") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States.

DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and can enhance liquidity of Galloper Gold's shares on the OTC Pink Markets where the stock is quoted under the symbol "GGDCF". The electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

In addition to DTC eligibility on the OTC Pink Markets, Galloper is also now listed on Germany's Frankfurt Exchange as follows: ISIN:CA3638821015 | WKN:A3D4A5 | Symbol:W9F

Galloper Retains Bantr Media Inc. For Media And Strategic Services

Galloper is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Bantr Media Inc. (the "Consultant"), controlled by Ms. Danielle Fernandes, an arm's length party, for media and strategic services which may include on-camera and in-person interviewing, social media management, e-newsletter distribution, and event hosting, along with general corporate communications consulting and advisory services.

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, Galloper CEO, commented: "Danielle is an integral part of the Galloper Gold brand that we intend to build out systematically in the weeks and months ahead. She has a keen understanding of the capital markets and brings a unique style and approach to generating awareness of Galloper to investors around the world."

The agreement with Bantr Media Inc. is in effect for an initial 10 months from its original effective date of March 1, 2024, and may be renewed by mutual agreement of the Consultant and the Company. The Company has agreed to pay the Consultant a total of CAD $100,000 cash in three instalments over the course of the agreement and has granted to the Consultant 400,000 stock options, each exercisable at a price of $0.12 for one common share of the Company and which will expire after 12 months from the date of issuance, all as previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 30, 2024. The stock options are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, applicable securities laws, and the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan.

Bantr Media Inc.'s business address is 360 Bay St., #999, Toronto, ON, M5H 2V6. Bantr can be contacted by email at: danielle.fernandes@bantrinc.com or by phone at (416) 723-1175.

Danielle Saddles Up For Interview With Hratch

https://vimeo.com/1008635322/9317719599

Hratch Video Profile

https://vimeo.com/1007433600/031f977268

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com

Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:

MarketSmart Communications

Tel: 877-261-4466

Acknowledgment - Newfoundland & Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program

Galloper Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property consists of 532 mining claims totaling 13,300 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the provision of services to be rendered by the Consultant, any renewal of the Company's agreement with the Consultant, and the exercise of any of the stock options granted to the Consultant and the timing thereof, if at all.

The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, projections, analysis and opinions of management made considering its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to: ‎general business, economic and political conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans ‎and intentions; and market competition.

The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation a downturn in general economic conditions; a decreased demand or price of precious and base metals; delays in the start of projects with respect to the Company's property interests; the uncertainty of government regulation and politics in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador regarding mining and mineral exploration; ‎and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure‎.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

