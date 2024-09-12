Generation Uranium Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, September 12, 2024 - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN | FRA: W85 | OTCQB: GENRF) ("Generation Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of September 12, 2024 and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ABOUT ICP SECURITIES INC.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

ABOUT GENERATION URANIUM.

Generation Uranium is a dynamic exploration company focused on advancing uranium projects within the global push for clean and sustainable energy. At the core of its operations is the Yath Project, strategically situated in the resource-abundant Thelon Basin, a region known for its rich deposits and historical exploration success.

ON BEHALF OF GENERATION URANIUM

Per: Anthony Zelen, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit our website at https://generationuranium.com/ or send us an email at admin@generationuranium.com

