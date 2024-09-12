Bronco Announces Flow-Thru and Non-Flow Financing for up to $1,200,000

September 12, 2024 - Bronco Resources Corp. (TSX-V:BRON) ("Bronco" or the "Company"), is please to announce it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000.

The Financing will consist of a combination of (i) up to 10,000,000 units of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (the "FT Unit") at a price of $0.07 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $700,000 (the "FT Proceeds") and (ii), up to 10,000,000 units of the Company issued on a non-flow-through basis (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "NFT Proceeds").

Each FT Unit will consists of one common share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant") with each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years following the closing of the Financing.

The FT Proceeds will be used by the Company to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that will qualify as flow-through mining expenditures to advance the Company's Placer Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. All qualifying expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2024.

Each NFT unit will consist of one Common Share in the capital of the Company and one Warrant as described above. The NFT Proceeds will be used by the Company for general working capital and administrative purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees of 5% cash and 5% finders warrants ("Finder Warrant"). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 for two years following closing of the Financing on the same terms as the Warrants described hereinabove.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from date of issuance. The Financing remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bronco

Bronco Resources Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed mineral exploration company actively focused on the exploration of the Placer Mountain Gold Property, located in Princeton, BC, held by 84%/16% JV with Universal Copper Ltd. Bronco's Board of Directors is seasoned in the mineral exploration industry with extensive and successful international experience.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "intends", "proposed", "believes", "continues", "plans", "expects" or similar expressions (or the negative and grammatical variations of any of these terms). Forward-looking Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the intended use of net proceeds from the Financing; the Company's resource properties and future capital requirements; and the Company's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. Although Bronco's management considers these beliefs and assumptions reasonable based on currently available information, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking Statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, and important factors, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: uncertainties related to the Company's ability to access investors for the Financing; the timeliness and success of regulatory approvals; fluctuations in copper and other commodity prices; uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties; risks associated with general economic conditions; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements as there can be no assurances that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Bronco to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

