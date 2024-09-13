Menü Artikel
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

05:25 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2024 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2712

WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("WIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 14, 2024 and February 15, 2024, effective at the close of business on Friday, September 13, 2024, the common shares of Windfall Geotek Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the common shares of the Company were subject to a halt from trading.

_______________________________________

24/09/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2713

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("ABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 17, 2024, the Exchange has accepted a Company's amendment to the documents filed with respect to a private placement announced on August 31, 2023, September 7, 2023, October 12, 2023, November 17, 2023 and December 15, 2023. The number of shares should have read 64,503,750 (instead of 64,403,750) and the number of warrants should have read 64,503,750 (instead of 64,403,750). There is no other amendment to the Exchange bulletin dated January 17, 2024.

MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, amendement
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 septembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») daté du 17 janvier 2024, la Bourse a accepté une modification relativement au dépôt de documents concernant un placement privé annoncé le 31 août 2023, le 7 septembre 2023, le 12 octobre 2023, le 17 novembre 2023 et le 15 décembre 2023. Le nombre d'actions indiqué aurait dû être de 64 503 750 (au lieu de 64 403 750) et le nombre de bons de souscription indiqué aurait dû être de 64 503 750 (au lieu de 64 403 750). Il n'y a aucune autre modification au bulletin de la Bourse daté du 17 janvier 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2714

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,852,133 shares to settle outstanding debt for $162,782.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:








Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

1

$162,782

$0.015

10,852,133

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A





Warrants:

N/A







For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 29, 2024 and September 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2715

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective August 30, 2024 (the "Effective Date") between Coast Copper Corp. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired from the Vendor eight mineral claims near Houston, British Columbia (the "Property").

According to the Agreement, the Company has paid the Vendor $60,000 cash in order to complete the acquisition of the Property. The Vendor will retain a 1.0% NSR, of which 0.5% may be purchased back by the Company for $2,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 3, 2024 and September 10, 2024.

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective August 28, 2024 (the "Effective Date") between Coast Copper Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired from the Vendor three mineral claims near Houston, British Columbia (the "Property").

According to the Agreement, the Company has paid the Vendor $134 cash in order to complete the acquisition of the Property. The Vendor will retain a 1.0% NSR, of which 0.5% may be purchased back by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 3, 2024 and September 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2716

Element 29 Resources Inc. ("ECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:

$3,264,746.25


Offering:

13,058,985 Listed Shares with 13,058,985 warrants


Offering Price:

$0.25 per Listed Share


Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.50 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right


Commissions in Securities:

Shares

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)

N.A.

N.A.

Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 29, 2024 and August 29, 2024







_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2717

IMPERIAL GINSENG PRODUCTS LTD. ("IGP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, September 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2718

JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds:

$160,000



Offering:

3,200,000 Listed Shares with 1,600,000 warrants attached



Offering Price:

$0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares

Warrants


Finders (Aggregate)

N/A

N/A


Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 18, 2024, August 22, 2024, August 30, 2024 and September 10, 2024.



_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2719

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 24, 2024:

Financing Type :

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds :

$434,760.20


Offering :

1,242,172 Common Shares and 1,242,172 warrants


Offering Price :

$ 0.35 per unit


Warrant Exercise Terms:

$ 0.52 per Listed Share for a 3-year period


Commissions in Securities:

Shares

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)

N/A

3,300

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a 2-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 15, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2720

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:16 a.m. PST, September 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2721

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, September 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2722

Nio Strategic Metals Inc. ("NIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,142,857 common shares at a deemed price of $0.0525 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $60,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 27, 2024.

NIO MÉTAUX STRATÉGIQUES INC. (« NIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 septembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 142 857 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,0525 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 60 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 2 créanciers

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 27 août 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2723

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.01, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period June 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024, pursuant to an agreement dated November 9, 2022.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, February 27, 2023, May 30, 2023, September 6, 2023, November 29, 2023, March 5, 2024, June 13, 2024, and September 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2724

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$465,000

Offering:

3,875,000 Flow-Through ("FT") shares with 1,937,500 warrants

Offering Price:

$0.12 per FT share

Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period

Commissions in Securities:

Shares

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)

N/A

58,100

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period

Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news releases dated July 25, 2024 and September 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2725

RENEGADE GOLD INC. ("RAGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,921,161 shares to settle outstanding debt for $576,348.29.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For more information, please see the Company's news release dated August 8, 2024, and September 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2726

Scorpio Gold Corp. ("SGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 shares at $ 0.15 to settle outstanding debt of $750,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:








Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

1

$350,000

$ 0.15

2,500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated August 01, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2727

SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$5,500,000

Offering:

27,500,000 Listed Shares with 13,750,000 warrants attached

Offering Price:

$0.20 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.38 per warrant for a 3-year period

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)

N/A

N/A

Public Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release dated September 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2728

Thunder Gold Corp. ("TGOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds:

$999,999.99

Offering:

33,333,333 Listed Shares with 33,333,333 warrants

Offering Price:

$0.03 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.10 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right

Commissions in Securities:

Shares

Warrants

Finders (Aggregate)

N/A

655,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a three-year period.

Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 14, 2024, September 3, 2024 and September 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange



Contact
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
