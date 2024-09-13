Cleveland-Cliffs Successfully Amends Asset-Based Lending Facility

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) ("Cliffs") today announced that it successfully amended its $4.75 billion Asset-Based Lending (ABL) facility as part of the financing for the pending acquisition of Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco"). Cliffs has completely replaced Goldman Sachs' participation with increased commitments from Bank of America, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, Fifth Third, Truist, Capital One, BMO, Huntington, and U.S. Bank. Additionally, PNC, Flagstar, UBS, MUFG, Regions, Barclays, ING, RBC, and First Citizens have also maintained their existing commitments to the ABL.

Cliffs' Chairman, President and CEO, Lourenco Goncalves said: "In this latest ABL amendment, our capital request was three times over-subscribed, showing continued strong support from our banking partners. We thank our entire bank group for their participation as we focus on partners who share our strategic priorities. As we position Cliffs for further growth in the United States and Canada, this amendment reinforces our strong financial position and ability to close the Stelco transaction quickly and efficiently in the fourth quarter of 2024."

As of the finalization of the amendment, Cliffs had no net borrowings on its ABL facility. The amended ABL matures in 2028.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is a leading North America-based steel producer with focus on value-added sheet products, particularly for the automotive industry. The Company is vertically integrated from the mining of iron ore, production of pellets and direct reduced iron, and processing of ferrous scrap through primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 28,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

