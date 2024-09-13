Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation Termination of the Normanby Option Agreement

Vancouver, September 13, 2024 - Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. (TSXV: SDCU) ("SDCU'' or the "Company") further to its March 14, 2024, news release, the Company announces that it has delivered notice terminating the option agreement dated March 9th, for the Normanby Project, located in Papua New Guinea. The Company has paid the $10,000 due upon the execution of the option agreement and incurred expenditures for the services required to complete standard due diligence. None of the cash or share payments contemplated under the option agreement have been made.

ABOUT SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION

Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation is focused on securing, developing and monetizing materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.

