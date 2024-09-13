Leopard Lake Gold Appoints a New Director

Toronto, September 13, 2024 - Mr. Norman Ross, Chairman of Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Leopard Lake") (CSE: LP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mario Drolet to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Ross states: "Mario is a passionate individual about finance and has over 30 years of experience in financial markets and trading. He has worked on the floor of the Montreal Exchange on his way up from apprentice to chief trader in derivatives for a large Canadian institution (CIBC Wood Gundy 1989-2000). He also ran a private trading school for numerous years (1994-2000) on the floor of the Exchange to serve the institutional derivatives clientele, university students and new traders. Mario has designed and produced two educational market simulation tools called "Market Mania Trading Software" and "le jeu de la bourse" and Mario has produced numerous events; university games, etc."

Mr. Drolet is the founder of MI3 Financial Communications Inc. who since 2007 specialize in financial communication in investor and public relations, market making and market intelligence functions. Mario has worked with over 300 mining companies over the last 17 years. MI3 has developed a network in 20 Canadian cities where they host monthly events to bridge potential investors and small cap public companies. Over 500 events have been hosted since 2016. Mario launched the mining show '' lets talk mining '' and is part of the organization for the Mining Event of the North conference in Quebec City. Mario is considered a marketing influencer in the junior mining sector. Mr. Drolet is also a Director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Mr. Drolet has been awarded 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.06 until expiry on September 13, 2029.

About Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

Leopard Lake is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada, including the St. Robert property, which is comprised of 4 mining claims in Beauceville and 102 mining claims in the Riseborough and Marlow Townships in St. Robert Bellarmin, Quebec, and the Stella property located in the Abitibi region of Northwestern Quebec, made up of 52 contiguous mining claims for a total of 2,987 hectares, approximately 65 kilometres east of the town of Val d-Or. The objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct exploration programs.

For further information, please contact:

George A. Brown

Chief Executive Officer and President

44 Victoria Street, Suite 1102

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 1Y2

Telephone: (905) 467-1109

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

