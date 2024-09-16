Pilbara Aboriginal artists share cultural stories for the 19th Colours of our Country exhibition

Art enthusiasts from Western Australia and beyond are invited to experience the stories and culture of Pilbara Aboriginal artists at the annual Colours of our Country exhibition.

Now in its 19th year, the exhibition will be held at the Central Park building in Perth, from Monday, 16 September, to Friday, 27 September. It will showcase a vibrant collection of 160 unique Aboriginal artworks from 43 artists.

This year's line-up features independent artists and art centres across the Pilbara, including the Yinjaa-Barni Art Centre, Cheeditha Art Group and Juluwarlu Art Group.

Artwork can be purchased in person or online via a virtual exhibition at coloursofourcountry.com, with all proceeds going directly to the artists, art centres and their communities.

Since the exhibition launched in 2006, more than 2,987 artworks have been sold, generating almost $3.3 million for local artists, their art groups and communities.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott said, "Over the course of 19 years, we have had the privilege of partnering with Indigenous artists who generously share their rich heritage and artistry through Colours of our Country.

"Their works of art offer their reflections of country and invite us to recognise and appreciate the cultural, spiritual and physical connections that Indigenous people have with the Pilbara region."

The exhibition's signature art piece, 'Our Country (The Pilbara)' by Yinjaa-Barni Art Centre's artist Justina Willis was inspired by the ancestral stories of the artist's Ngurra (country).

Justina Willis said "Pilbara is the country where we, the Yindjibarndi people, live and share many of our cultural stories and history that have been passed onto us by our ancestors.

"Our country has so much to offer. Bush foods and medicine, as well as animals like emu, kangaroo, and goanna. Our country is full of riches, and we are connected to our land."

For those unable to attend in person, the full catalogue of art will be available for purchase online from Monday, 16 September.

About Colours of our Country

First held in 2006, Colours of our Country evolved from a pop-up exhibition originally commemorating 40 years of Rio Tinto's iron ore operations in Western Australia. Now, it is a high-profile annual event that provides art lovers with the opportunity to connect with Pilbara Aboriginal artists and hear the stories that inspire their work.

For the first time in 2020, an online exhibition coincided with the physical exhibition, increasing the reach of those able to secure local Pilbara art. For more details, visit coloursofourcountry.com

Note to the editors

Images of the signature art piece and artist are available for download here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240915986470/en/

Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations

Enja Burendelger

M +61(0) 459 155 191

Rio Tinto Plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: GENERAL