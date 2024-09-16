Historic Recovery Followed By Ongoing Exceptional Recoveries At Lucara

VANCOUVER, Sept. 15, 2024 - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the recovery of an extraordinary 1,094 carat rough diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. This remarkable stone bears striking similarities to the 692 carat diamond announced in August 2023, which was polished by HB Antwerp and yielded polished diamonds that sold for in excess of USD13 million. Lucara confirms that this newly recovered 1,094 carat stone will also be polished by HB Antwerp, as part of the ongoing partnership between the two companies. View PDF version

The newly recovered 1,094 carat diamond, the sixth stone in excess of 1,000 carats recovered by Lucara, continues the Company's track record of unearthing large, high-value stones from the EMPKS ore type in the South Lobe of the Karowe Mine. Its exceptional size and quality underscore the unique characteristics of the Karowe ore body and reinforce the Company's position as the leading producer of large, high-quality diamonds.

William Lamb, President and CEO of Lucara, commented on the significance of this latest recovery:

"The recovery of this exceptional 1,094 carat diamond is a testament to Karowe's remarkable potential and further validates our investment in the underground expansion project. These continued discoveries of large, high-value diamonds demonstrate the consistent quality of our resource and its ability to deliver substantial returns. As we progress with our underground development, we're increasingly confident in Karowe's capacity to produce these legendary diamonds well into the future, cementing our position in the high-end diamond market."

The recovery of a second historic +1,000 carat diamond this year aligns with Lucara's underground expansion project which aims to extend the life of the Karowe Mine to beyond 2040 and has been designed to access the parts of the South Lobe at depth where the EMPKS ore type is prevalent.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Lauren Freeman, PhD. Pr. Sci. Nat., Vice-President, Mineral Resources of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Clara Diamond Solutions Limited Partnership ("Clara"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucara, has developed a secure, digital sales platform that ensures diamond provenance from mine to finger. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara is certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, complies with the Kimberley Process, and has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 15, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

