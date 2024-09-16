Fletcher Exploration Target Defined at 1.6 - 2.1Moz Au
First Westgold Rig Arrives to Accelerate Fletcher Drilling
PERTH, Sept. 16, 2024 - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the Fletcher Zone at the Beta Hunt Mine within the Southern Goldfields operation.
Highlights
Declaration of the Fletcher Global Exploration Target of 23-27Mt @ 2.1-2.5g/t Au for 1.6-2.1Moz.
- Includes an initial Stage 1 (Southern Zone) Exploration Target of 12-16Mt @ 2.1-2.5g/t Au for 0.8-1.2Moz Au.
Resource definition drilling at Fletcher to be accelerated.
- Fletcher is a circa 2km long mineralised zone within 300m of the existing Western Flanks development
- The first of two Westgold underground drilling rigs has arrived at Beta Hunt.
- A minimum of three drill rigs will be committed to the Fletcher program for the foreseeable future.
Regular updates on drilling results will be provided during Q2/Q3 FY25.
|
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature and, as such, there has been insufficient exploration drilling conducted to estimate a Mineral Resource. At this stage it is uncertain if further exploration drilling will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:
"Westgold has moved quickly post-merger to advance opportunities to increase production at Beta Hunt.
Through the release of the Fletcher Zone Exploration Target, Westgold can now articulate what we believe to be the size of the prize, demonstrating both the potential scale and the importance of the Fletcher discovery to the Beta Hunt operation.
Resource definition will be accelerated Fletcher. The first of two Westgold owned underground drill rigs has arrived on site to complement the existing contract rig with a three-rig program key to enhancing the potential to deliver a Maiden Resource from the Southern Zone."
Background To the Fletcher Zone
The Beta Hunt operation, located at Kambalda 600km east of Perth, was acquired by Westgold as part of the August 2024 merger with TSX listed Karora Resources Inc.
Fletcher is a substantial new discovery made by Karora Resources at Beta Hunt and is interpreted to represent a new gold mineralised structure paralleling the ~1.6Moz Western Flanks deposit, approximately 300m to the west1 (Figure 1). Like Western Flanks, mineralisation comprises sheared albite-biotite-pyrite altered and irregularly quartz veined basalt.
While discovered in 2016, Resource Definition drilling only commenced in earnest in 2023 with 32 holes having been drilled into the +2km long mineralised system to the end of August 2024. Drill results to date have been impressive and were recently reported in the Westgold ASX/TSX announcement of 21 August 20242.
|
____________________________________
Declaration of an Exploration Target at Fletcher
Westgold has calculated JORC and NI43-101 compliant Exploration Targets for the Fletcher Zone at Beta Hunt dated 14 September 2024 as follows:
Fletcher Zone Global Exploration Target
|
Tonnes (Mt)
Low
|
Tonnes (Mt)
High
|
Grade (g/t Au)
Low
|
Grade (g/t Au)
High
|
Contained Gold
Low
|
Contained
High
|
23.0
|
27.0
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
1.6
|
2.1
Given that the accelerated drilling program (see below) is initially focussing on the southern half of the currently defined ~2km of strike (refer Figure 1), the Company has defined a Stage 1 Exploration Target (being a subset of the Global Exploration Target) as follows:
Fletcher Zone Stage 1 Exploration Target (A subset of the Global Exploration Target)
|
Tonnes (Mt)
Low
|
Tonnes (Mt)
High
|
Grade (g/t Au)
Low
|
Grade (g/t Au)
High
|
Contained Gold
Low
|
Contained
High
|
12.0
|
16.0
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
1.2
|
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature and, as such, there has been insufficient exploration drilling conducted to estimate a Mineral Resource. At this stage it is uncertain if further exploration drilling will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Exploration Target Basis
The Exploration Targets presented above are based on the following information and assumptions:
- The geological information collected from a total of 32 diamond drill holes for 18,918m drilled over two kilometres of strike by Westgold (Karora) since 2016.
- Highly encouraging gold assay results returned from these drill holes over 2km of strike and to a depth of ~250m below the base of the Kambalda Ultramafic contact with mineralisation remaining open at depth3. By comparison, the Western Flanks deposit has been drilled to a depth of greater than 500m below the contact.
- Fletcher mineralisation is of the same style as the parallel 1.6Moz Western Flanks deposit3 located only 300m to the east.
- The gold grade range of the Exploration Target has been calculated from the significant number of drill intercepts returned from the 32 holes completed to date and comparisons with the gold grades of the nearby and parallel Western Flanks deposit currently being mined by Westgold.
- The volume range (tonnages) of the Exploration Target is defined by implicit modelling of the mineralised zone defined by the drilling completed via a geological modelling software package.
- The assumed strike length of the Global Exploration Target is 2km while the assumed strike length of the Stage 1 Exploration Target is 1km.
- The Exploration Target ounces output ranges was rounded to the nearest 100koz to reflect the conceptual nature of the calculations.
|
____________________________________
Additional Drill Rigs Added to Accelerate Resource Definition
In order to test the obvious potential of the Fletcher Zone with the aim of potentially defining a Mineral Resource in the shortest possible timeframe, Westgold has determined that an accelerated drill out of Fletcher is warranted.
To this end, the Company is augmenting the current single contract underground drill rig at Fletcher with two rigs from its recently expanded inhouse fleet. The first of these rigs has been mobilised to site, with the second to follow prior to the end of September.
These additional drill rigs will allow the Company to dedicate a minimum of three to the Fletcher Resource Definition program without impacting the ongoing grade control requirements of the mine, or detracting from other resource development priorities.
Looking Forward
With the acceleration of the Fletcher Resource Definition drilling program the Company looks forward to providing regular updates on drill results during the coming months.
This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX and TSX by the Board.
Competent/Qualified Person Statements
Exploration Results
The information in this release that relates to Exploration results was compiled by Westgold technical employees and contractors under the supervision of Mr. Simon Rigby B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed and approved such information. Mr Rigby is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Rigby is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Rigby consents to and approves the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Rigby is eligible to participate in short- and long-term incentive plans of the company.
General
Mineral Resources, Ore Reserve Estimates and Exploration Targets and Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code. Investors outside Australia should note that while Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates of the Company in this announcement comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources being "Ore Reserves" and "Mineral Resources" respectively), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries and, in particular, do not comply with (i) NI 43-101; or (ii) Item 1300 of Regulation S-K, which governs disclosures of Mineral Reserves in registration statements filed with the SEC. Information contained in this announcement describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of Canadian or US securities laws. The other technical and scientific information in this release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and has been reviewed on behalf of the company by Qualified Persons, as set forth above.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not been materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Forward Looking Statements
These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the Company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.
Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.
APPENDIX B - JORC 2012 TABLE 1 - GOLD DIVISION
SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
|
|
Drilling techniques
|
|
|
Drill sample recovery
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|
Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|
Location of data points
|
|
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|
Sample security
|
|
|
Audits or reviews
|
|
SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|
Geology
|
|
BHO
|
CGO
|
FGO
.
|
HGO
|
MGO
|
Drill hole Information
|
|
|
Data aggregation methods
|
|
|
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|
Diagrams
|
|
|
Balanced reporting
|
|
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|
Further work
|
|
SECTION 3: ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES
(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code Explanation
|
Commentary
|
Database integrity
|
.
|
|
Site visits
|
.
|
|
Geological interpretation
|
|
|
Dimensions
|
|
BHO
CGO
FGP
HGO
MGO
STOCKPILES
|
Estimation and modelling techniques.
|
|
|
Moisture
|
|
|
Cut-off parameters
|
|
|
Mining factors or assumptions
|
|
|
Metallurgical factors or assumptions
|
|
|
Environmental factors or assumptions
|
|
|
Bulk density
|
|
|
Classification
|
|
|
Audits or reviews
|
|
|
Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence
|
|
SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited
Contact
Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations: Kasun Liyanaarachchi, Investor Relations Manager, investor.relations@westgold.com.au, +61 458 564 483; Investor Relations - North America: Rob Buchanan, CPIR, Rob.Buchanan@westgold.com.au, +1 416-309-0600; Media: Peter Knight, Communications Manager, peter.knight@westgold.com.au, +61 459 980 481