Nickel 28 Announces Share Buyback Purchases Under Normal Course Issuer Bid

Toronto, September 16, 2024 - Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (TSXV: NKL) (FSE: 3JC0) ("Nickel 28" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the under the Company's TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approved normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), it has purchased 120,500 Nickel 28 common shares, for aggregate consideration of C$78,900 up to September 13, 2024, through its appointed broker Haywood Securities Inc. From August 9, 2024, to September 13, 2024, inclusive, a total of 480,000 shares have been purchased under the NCIB.

All common shares purchased by Nickel 28 under the NCIB have been purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSXV or alternative Canadian trading systems, in open market transactions or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws. The actual number of common shares which may be purchased, and the timing of such purchases, will be determined by Nickel 28. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors as determined by the Board from time to time. Nickel 28 has implemented an automatic purchase plan which will allow for the purchase for cancellation of common shares, subject to certain trading parameters, by Haywood Securities Inc. during times when Nickel 28 would ordinarily not be active in the market due to applicable securities regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these periods, the common shares will be repurchased by Nickel 28 at its discretion under the NCIB.

As of September 9, 2024, the Company had 89,842,222 common shares issued and outstanding and the recent NCIB purchases in this release are not reflected in the above number.

About Nickel 28

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is a nickel-cobalt producer through its 8.56% joint-venture interest in the producing, long-life and world-class Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea. Ramu provides Nickel 28 with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering our shareholders direct exposure to two metals which are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, Nickel 28 manages a portfolio of 10 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea.

