Loyalist Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, September 15, 2024 - Loyalist Exploration Ltd. ("Loyalist" or the "Company") (CSE: PNGC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held Wednesday September 11, 2024. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 36,092,289 representing 18.9% of Loyalist's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 24, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting

Steve Balch, John O'Donnell, and Errol Farr were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Shareholders also approved the following matters:

the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year;

approval of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan;

approval of the Share Exchange Agreement with Millbrook Minerals Inc.

All matters were approved by at least 99.5% of the votes cast.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Loyalist Exploration Limited

Loyalist Exploration Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring,

and developing quality mineral properties in Canada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at loyalistexp.ca or contact:

Loyalist Exploration Limited

Loyalist Exploration Limited

Errol Farr, President and CEO

Email: efarr001@icloud.com

Tel: 647-296-1270

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.