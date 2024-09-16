Bolt Metals Quadruples Size of its New Britain High-Grade Antimony Property

Vancouver, September 16, 2024 - Bolt Metals Corp. ("Bolt" or the "Company") (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A2QEUB) (OTCQB: PCRCF) is pleased to announce that it has acquired through staking an additional 1,542 hectares of mineral claims contiguous to it recently acquired New Britain, high-grade antimony property, BC, Canada ("Property") (see the Company's press release dated September 9, 2024).

The expanded New Britain property is a total 2,035 hectares, expanded to the northeast, east, and southeast, covering interpreted trends of the main prospect, the regional geological units and structures, and anomalous stream sediment values from the B.C. geochemistry data base. The eastern portion of the property covers an anomalous stream sediment sample returning 99 parts per billion gold (ppb Au), ranked in the 95th percentile and above in the regional survey3.

3(sample ID: 082K771019, Lardeau (NTS 082K) Sample Reanalysis (ICP-MS), Geoscience BC Report 2013-04)

Global Antimony Supply Shock

On August 14, China announced export restrictions on antimony in the country's latest move to restrict critical mineral shipments globally in the name of national security. Antimony is a critical input for the defense industry, particularly for armor-piercing ammunition, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, bullets, and precision optics, and the electronics industry, including semiconductors, cables, and batteries. This is the latest restriction after a series of export controls in 2023 on graphite, germanium, gallium, and rare earth processing technologies, raising alarms in the semiconductor, electric vehicle, and defense industries that rely on these materials.

China is the world's leading producer of antimony, accounting for 48 percent of global production and 63 percent of U.S. antimony imports. The likelihood of antimony supply disruptions has now increased significantly, necessitating the United States to quickly secure antimony supply chains from non-Chinese sources.

(Centre for Strategic and International Studies, August 20, 2024 "China's Antimony Export Restrictions: The Impact on U.S. National Security")

New Britain Property

The Property comprises 2,035 hectares located approximately 40kms north, north-west of Kaslo, BC and is accessible by highway and forest service roads.

Development at New Britain in the early 1980s included extending a short adit excavated to evaluate a quartz vein within a 20-metre-wide shear zone that strikes north and dips subparallel to bedding. The rocks within the shear are altered to sericite schist. High silver, lead and antimony values occur with massive sulphides on the apex of drag-folds within the shear. Mineralization consists of galena and tetrahedrite within quartz-calcite veins. A chip sample across 0.6 metre of vein material assayed 2358 grams per tonne silver, 29.9 per cent lead, 10.4 per cent antimony and 9.7 grams per tonne gold1.

There are multiple antimony occurrences in the area, including the North Star prospect in Goat Range Park, and the West Ridge prospect at Eagle Plains Snowstorm property. Geological mapping and interpretation at Snowstorm, indicates a southeast-northwest tend in geology and structure, trending onto the New Britain property. The West Ridge prospect, located 4.7 kms to the northwest was developed in the late 1920's, with a shallow shaft and a 150-metre adit. Assessment reports indicate mineralization of massive stibnite-galena in quartz veining assaying up to 16.1% antimony, 1.58% copper, 41.1% lead, and 1,539 g/t silver over a width of "at least 1 metre2.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

