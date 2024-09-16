Menü Artikel
Liberty Star Pays Federal Land Claims Fees for the Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon Gold Exploration Properties, Cochise County, Arizona

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TUCSON, Sept. 16, 2024 - Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCMarkets: LBSR) announces property payments on Company federal lands have been paid for 2024 - 2025.

Liberty Star paid the Bureau of Land Management US $18,600 for 93 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering 1,594.68 acres within the Hay Mountain Project. The payment included 6 claims comprising 320 acres within the Red Rock Canyon Gold property. Additional Liberty Star fee payments for Mineral Exploration Permit (MEP) lands due throughout the year to the Arizona State Land Department are current.

Visit lbsr.us for more about Liberty Star Minerals, the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project & the Hay Mountain Project, including images, maps, and technical reports.

About Liberty Star Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB) d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently, the company controls properties that are located over what management considers some of North America's richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company's premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly, and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near-surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal-associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website. The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.
Sep 16, 2024
LBSR: OTCQB
http://www.lbsr.us

 Contact:
Tracy Myers, Investor Relations
520-425-1433 - info@lbsr.us




