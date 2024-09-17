Brazilian Rare Earths Limited: Executive Team Changes

Sydney, Australia - Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (ASX:BRE) is pleased to announce that Mr Renato Gonzaga, currently Chief Financial Officer (Brazil), is appointed as Group CFO.Renato brings over 15 years of experience across the natural resource and financial services sectors in Brazil and the U.S.A. His previous leadership experience includes commercial roles as CFO, as well as Head of M&A and Investor Relations, for natural resource development and corporate finance advisory organisations. Renato holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Federal University of Minas Gerais and an MBA from IMD in Switzerland.BRE also announces the appointment of Mr Jonathan Hart as Company Secretary, and extends its gratitude to Mr Stephen Kelly, outgoing Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer (Australia), for his valuable contributions to the success of the company.





About Brazilian Rare Earths Limited:



Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE) is an Australian company, rapidly advancing its Tier 1 rare earth project in Northeast Brazil.



Company exploration to date has discovered and delineated a globally significant, district-scale mineral province containing large volumes of both heavy and light rare earths critical to advanced industries and applications that will deliver a green energy transition.



The Company is led by a team of experienced mining executives and geologists with hundreds of years of cumulative experience in finding, developing, and operating mineral assets to generate value across a wide variety of jurisdictions, and commodities throughout the globe.





