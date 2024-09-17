Soma Gold Appoints Hector Melendez As Colombia Country Manager

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2024 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hector Manuel Melendez Gomez as the Company's new Country Manager. Mr. Melendez joined Soma's management team on September 1, 2024, and will be responsible for the Company's operations in Colombia.

Mr. Melendez, a Mining Metallurgist graduate from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, also holds a master's degree in project management from Valle Mexico University. In his recent role as General Manager of Luca Mining Corp. (TSXV:LUCA), he oversaw two mining operations in Mexico, successfully achieving all corporate targets for production, operational efficiency and safety. Prior to that, he served as Technical Services Manager at First Majestic Corporation, responsible for the LOM (Life of Mine) plan, OPEX and CAPEX budgets, and leading a project engineering team to optimize underground narrow, high-grade vein operations. Additionally, Mr. Melendez has experience in Colombia, having worked with GranColombia Gold (now Aris Mining) at their Segovia Mine in Antioquia. This mine is on-trend and adjacent to Soma's properties and shares many geological characteristics, making his knowledge of the region highly valuable to Soma's ongoing operations.

Mr. Melendez will relocate to Medellin in the coming months to oversee Soma's Colombian office and the mining operation in el Bagre full-time.

Geoff Hampson, President and CEO of Soma, states, "We are excited to welcome Hector to our team. His extensive experience, particularly in Colombia and in narrow vein mining, will be a major asset in driving our production and development forward. Having a seasoned professional on-site full-time will support us in achieving our operational goals."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

