Vortex Metals Announces Results from Surface Sampling Program at Illapel Project, Chile

Vancouver, September 17, 2024 - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) (" Vortex" or the" Company ") is pleased to announce results from the recent surface sampling program conducted at the Illapel Copper Project in Chile. The program, executed during the month of July, 2024, focused on evaluating mineralization across several key areas within the project concessions.

Program Highlights

Dr. John Larson, Director of Vortex Metals and former Manager of Latin America Exploration for BHP and BHP Billiton, led the fieldwork at Illapel. Dr. Larson and his team collected 13 surface samples, which were subsequently sent to ALS Laboratories in Santiago for multi-element analysis.

Preliminary results indicate significant copper mineralization, with 8 out of the 13 samples revealing significant copper mineralization above 1.0% copper. Notable findings include:

Sample 1021: 0.62 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 1.33% copper.

Sample 1019: 75.2 g/t silver, and 4.31% copper.

Sample 1029: 32.6 g/t silver, 0.21 g/t gold, and 5.85% copper.

These results suggest that the Illapel project has the potential to host high-grade copper and precious metal deposits, highlighting its economic viability.





Fig 1. Location of samples collected in July, 2024, Illapel project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/223511_7b51aef61403e8c5_001full.jpg





Table 1. Selected elements analyzed in the 13 surface samples.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/223511_7b51aef61403e8c5_002full.jpg

In addition to copper, gold and silver, the program identified elevated levels of associated elements such as iron, molybdenum, and cobalt, providing further insight into the style of mineralization within the project area. The results confirm that the Illapel concessions have the potential to host at least two distinct styles of mineralization:

Mantos - Predominantly Cu-Ag mineralization. Epithermal Vein Systems - Characterized by Cu-Au mineralization. The Company has also collected bulk samples to produce standards for quality control in future drill-core analysis, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of exploration results.





Photo 1,2,3. Sample 1021, quartz barite vein - Sample 1028, specularite and oxidized copper veins, with malachite - Sample 1018, andesite agglomerate.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2778/223511_image.jpg

Qualified Person / Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC)

Juan Carlos Fernández, P. Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company cautions that mineralization on, or production from, neighbouring properties is no guarantee of the existence of similar mineralization or a guarantee of future production from the Illapel Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223511