Canada Nickel's NetZero Metals Subsidiary Announces Formation of Advisory Board of Global Metallurgical Leaders and Management Appointment

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has announced the appointment of an Advisory Board for NetZero Metals Inc. to support the advancement of its nickel, stainless-steel and alloy processing facilities that are planned for the Timmins District. The Company also announced the appointment of Scott Lauschke as Vice-President Business Development with NetZero Metals.

The Advisory Board will include Dr. Ulrich Albrecht Frueh, Boyd Davis, Christian Hempel, and Tony Warner. These industry experts bring a wealth of experience in the nickel, stainless and alloy steel sectors.

Canada Nickel Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Selby, said, "Today's announcement is a significant endorsement of our downstream processing initiatives. NetZero Metals has assembled an impressive advisory board with extensive metallurgical, stainless and alloy steel experience. We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the team as Vice-President of NetZero Metals. His extensive experience in the stainless and alloy steel market complements our nickel industry experience. Scott and the Advisory Board will be instrumental as we progress our downstream processing projects through the Feasibility Study stage and ultimately into production."

Biographies:

Dr. Ulrich Albrecht Frueh has over 35 years stainless steel industry experience, during which time he held senior leadership and board positions in North America and Europe at Thyssenkrupp and Outokumpu and led the development of the latest large scale greenfield stainless steel operation in North America. Ulrich works as an international management consultant, speaker and mentor and he serves on Boards of Directors across a range of industries.

Boyd Davis has over thirty years experience in the field of new process development. Boyd is Principal at Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. which provides process development and optimization, through contract research and development services to chemical, mining, and metallurgical industries. Kingston Process Metallurgy has played an important role in the development of Canada Nickel's IPT Carbonation and nickel processing processes.

Christian Hempel is Chief Executive Officer at Hempel Intermétaux S.A, a Swiss-based trading company in a variety of commodities with over 30 years of experience in the industry. Christian has served as president of the International Iron Metallics Association, where he successfully merged IPIA and HBIA into IIMA, which elevated the organisation to be one of the leaders in the global iron and metals industry.

Tony Warner has over 50 years of base metal pyrometallurgical industrial experience in Operations, R&D and Engineering, retiring in 2005 from Inco Ltd. (now Vale) after 35 years. Since 2005, he has worked for Worley Toronto and is currently Director of Metallurgy Smelting and Refining.

Scott Lauschke has joined as Vice-President Business Development. He is a metallurgical engineer with 27 years experience in stainless and alloy steels. He has held senior leadership roles in sales and market development with steel companies including AK Steel (now Cleveland Cliffs), and Timken Steel (now Metallus), and Republic Steel.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

