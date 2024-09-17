Metals Creeks Provides Update on Tillex Copper Project

Thunder Bay, September 17, 2024 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced (See News Release: September 5, 2024) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

Drilling targeted near surface, mineralized, graphitic argillites and dacitic tuffs in an effort to upgrade areas of limited drilling and further upgrade the current geological model. During this drill program, chalcopyrite mineralization was intercepted within mineralized graphitic argillites, greywacke, dacites, and porphyry dikes as disseminated, stringer, blebby style and local narrow sections of semi massive chalcopyrite. Included in this release is a series of drill core photo's highlighting the different styles of chalcopyrite mineralization encountered in this program. The reader is cautioned that these photos are for illustration purposes highlighting the different styles of mineralization and do not represent mineralization through the entirety of the hole.

Management is highly encouraged with visual results from this program especially as illustrated below with chalcopyrite mineralization present within the feldspar porphyry dikes. Drill core is currently being cut and sent to the laboratory and results will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Tillex project is host to the Tillex copper deposit which was originally discovered in 1973 by Westmin Resources Ltd. A historic non 43-101 compliant near surface resource of 1,338,000 tonnes grading 1.56% Copper (Cu) was calculated in 1990 by Pacifica Resources Ltd (Source; Pacifica Resources Ltd., 2005-6 Canadian Mines Handbook, page 318). Mineralization is primarily as chalcopyrite with minor bornite and accessory lead, zinc and silver. However, management notes this calculation does not meet the standards as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects", and has not been independently validated or verified by the Corporation and should not be relied upon.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Photo 1: Mineralized graphitic argillite with stringer, nodular and semi-massive chalcopyrite TX24-020

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/223558_b4604992a4e40851_002full.jpg

Photo 2: Massive chalcopyrite within mineralized graphitic argillite Hole TX24-020

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/223558_b4604992a4e40851_003full.jpg

Photo 3: Stringer chalcopyrite mineralization within graphitic argillite TX24-022

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/223558_b4604992a4e40851_004full.jpg



Photo 4: Mineralized Argillite, wacke and porphyry with disseminated and stringer chalcopyrite TX24-022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/223558_b4604992a4e40851_005full.jpg

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corp., including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

