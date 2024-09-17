Miata Metals Files NI43-101 Technical Report on Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname

Vancouver, September 17, 2024 - Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has voluntarily filed a technical report on the Sela Creek gold project in Suriname titled "Technical Report Sela Creek Gold Project, Sipaliwini District, Suriname, South America" (the "Report").

The Report, dated July 3, 2024, is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and is authored by Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D. (the "Author") of Appalachian Resources LLC, and is available under the Company's SEDAR profile on http://www.sedarplus.ca. Dr. LaPoint is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has managed and conducted multiple exploration programs throughout Suriname.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET). is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Currently, the Company holds earn-in options to acquire 100% interest in the Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname and 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional prospective exploration stage mineral properties.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223610