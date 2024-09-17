Scorpio Gold Corp. Participates in the September 2024 Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver

Vancouver, September 17, 2024 - Scorpio Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the upcoming Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver on Friday, September 20th and Saturday, September 21st at the JW Marriot Parq Vancouver.

CEO, Zayn Kalyan will be giving a 10-minute corporate presentation on September 20th at 10:40am PT, followed by a short Q&A. Scorpio will be presenting as part of newsletter writer, Chen Lin's panel of companies. Harrison Pokrandt, Vice President of Exploration, will also be available to meet with investors and answer questions. The conference agenda can be found here. We welcome the opportunity for attendees to reach out to management with any questions and review our updated corporate presentation, here.

The Metals Investor Forum offers the chance to connect with some of the top management teams and companies in the industry. Each company is selected and invited by the conference's participating newsletter writers to ensure exhibitors are high-caliber - vetting the management, project, commodity, jurisdiction and financials.

Registration is free so be sure to register here today.

Dates: September 20-21, 2024

Time: Friday 9am-6pm PT | Saturday 9am-2:30pm PT

Presenter: Zayn Kalyan, CEO and Director

Shares for Debt and Marketing

The Company also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved two share for debt transactions and the Company has issued a total of 18,950,411 common shares to two parties, one of whom is an insider, to extinguish a total of $4,098,099 in debt. The shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring January 12, 2024. There will be no new control person created as a result of these transactions.

The Company also announces that it has engaged the Mining Stock Daily Podcast ("MSD"), based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado and owned by Trevor Hall, president of Clear Creek Digital, for priority dissemination and advertising services through MSD's network. Under the terms of the services agreement (the "MSD Agreement") with MSD, the Company will pay fees of US$6,000 per month to MSD for a 12-month period. Implementation of the MSD Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company is at arm's length to MSD.

About Scorpio Gold Corp.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in two past producing mines, the Manhattan Mine and the Mineral Ridge Mine, both located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio's Manhattan District comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Project, with a 400 ton per day gravity mill. Adjacent to Goldwedge is the 4,300-acre Manhattan Project, centered on two past-producing pits, acquired from Kinross in 2021. The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 100,000m+ of historical drilling, with significant resource potential, alongside valuable permitting. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Scorpio produced over 222,440oz of gold at Mineral Ridge between 2010 and 2020. With a proven and probable resource, valuable permits, water rights, infrastructure, and the recently acquired adjacent North Star exploration target, Mineral Ridge has significant near-term development potential.

