Santacruz Silver Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2024 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("Santacruz" or, the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's Annual General shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 16, 2024. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, Arturo Prestamo Elizondo, Federico Villasenor, Roland Lohner, Larry Okada and Barry Girling, and approved the appointment of the Company's auditor, Deloitte LLP. The Company's shareholders also re-approved the omnibus incentive plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.
Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The Bolivian operations are comprised of the Bolivar, Porco and the Caballo Blanco Group, which consists of the Tres Amigos, Reserva and Colquechaquita mines. The Soracaya exploration project and San Lucas feed sourcing business are also in Bolivia. The Zimapan mine is located in Mexico.
Arturo Préstamo Elizondo, Executive Chairman and CEO
