Arizona Sonoran Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) ("ASCU" or the "Company"), an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer, today announces the voting results from its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting"), held earlier today. A total of 76,531,243 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 69.92% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the business before the Meeting, being (i) the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company, (ii) the approval of the equity compensation plan, (iii) the advanced notice policy, and (iv) the election of all director nominees, all as outlined in the Company's management information circular dated July 29, 2024 (the "Circular"). The Directors were voted by ballot, as best practice for TSX-listed companies. The results of the ballot are detailed in the table below.

Director Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Percentage Number Percentage Number David Laing 99.731% 73,526,765 0.269% 197,996 George Ogilvie 99.711% 73,511,918 0.289% 212,843 Isabella Bertani 99.507% 73,361,161 0.493% 363,600 Alan Edwards 99.919% 73,665,031 0.081% 59,730 Mark Palmer 99.159% 73,104,434 0.841% 620,327 Sarah Strunk 99.905% 73,655,045 0.095% 69,716

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. A copy of the Circular containing the particulars of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com)

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company's 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Alison Dwoskin, Director, Investor Relations

647-233-4348

adwoskin@arizonasonoran.com

George Ogilvie, President, CEO and Director

416-723-0458

gogilvie@arizonasonoran.com