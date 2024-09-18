Ares Strategic Mining Welcomes Institutional Investor as New Equity Partner to Support Long-Term Growth

Vancouver, September 18th, 2024 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (CSE: ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1), is pleased to announce a significant equity investment from Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie"), a UK-based institutional investor renowned for supporting high-growth potential companies.

Sorbie's investment represents a strategic partnership that aligns with Ares Strategic Mining's vision of transforming from a mining company into a fully integrated fluorspar manufacturer. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the Company's ongoing development of manufacturing capabilities and expand its capacity to meet the growing demand for fluorspar and its derivatives.

James Walker, CEO of Ares Strategic Mining, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Sorbie as a strategic equity partner. Institutional support is vital as we advance our growth strategy, and Sorbie's commitment is a strong validation of our long-term objectives. With Sorbie's backing, we are better positioned to enhance our operational capabilities, secure new opportunities, and continue delivering value to our shareholders."

In 2018 the U.S. government classified fluorspar as a Critical Mineral, "deemed critical to U.S. national security and the economy." Fluorspar remains the only non-metallic Critical Mineral, which is 100% imported in the entire country. Fluorspar's classification as a Critical Mineral in the United States translates to a faster permitting period, enabling mining operations to initiate more quickly than operations for conventional minerals.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

100% owned - 5,982 acres - 353 Claims.

Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.

Fully Permitted - including mining permits.

NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.

Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

1 Renewed by Mike Gates - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

