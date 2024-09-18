Panther Minerals Updates Progress On The Boulder Creek Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2024 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE: PURR) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to offer an update on corporate progress, including project advancement of its flagship Boulder Creek project. Panther Minerals has recently been informed (September 12th, 2024) by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources that the final MLUP permit (Miscellaneous Land Use Permit - required to explore for and mine locatable minerals and to conduct reclamation) is in the editing phase, with a positive decision expected in the near term. As outlined previously (August 8th, 2024) the Company has conducted a thorough and detailed permitting protocol, led by Jack DiMarchi of Core Geoscience LLC, to secure permits for the next 5 years.

Since the acquisition of the Boulder Creek project in April 2024 the Company has made significant progress advancing the project:

PROPERTY - April 25, 2024 - Expansion of the Boulder Creek property to 22,400 acres or 9,065 hectares (90.65 square kilometres), covering approximately 30 km in a north-northwest-south-southeast direction, and varying in width from three to seven km.





TEAM - May 2024 - Strengthening of the technical team with the additions of David Hedderly-Smith and Lindsay Bottomer to the advisory board. Mr. Bottomer also serves as the Company's qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Alaska Earth Sciences was also engaged as the in-State lead geological and logistic consultants, and Jack DiMarchi of Core Geoscience LLC, was retained to head up the Company's permitting activities.





FIREWEED PROSPECT - June - July 2024 - Investigations into the property database highlighted the significance of the second uranium showing on the property, the Fireweed Prospect. Located approximately 28 km northwest of the Boulder Creek Uranium deposit, initial sampling in 2006 by Triex Mineral Inc. (sample #95812) returned up to 0.82% U3O8 (6,950 ppm U) from "granitic, stained brick red by pervasive hematite, with specks of black mineral, likely pitchblende, forming about 2% of the sample" (Triex Internal Company Report - 2006 Report on Boulder Creek Property). Further sampling in 2007 by Triex reported: ""Twenty-one (21) rock samples collected from three main areas along the contact contain from 0.14% to 0.81% U308. These data confirm the 0.82% U308 value obtained from the single sample collected during a brief site visit in 2006. More than 300 sub-angular radioactive pebbles of silica-hematite rock have been identified from 130 mapped sites which cover an area of approximately 1,800 metres long east-west by 700 metres wide north-south". Based on the data reviewed to date, and as indicated in the Triex reports, the Fireweed mineralization differs substantially from that at the Boulder Creek deposit, and the size and strength of the anomalies at Fireweed (airborne radiometric, ground radiometric, rock sampling, and soil geochemistry) are larger and stronger. The Fireweed Prospect represents a high priority target for future exploration.





SATELLITE IMAGERY - July 2024 - Dirt Exploration of Cape Town, South Africa, was engaged to conduct a long-wave infrared survey (LWIR) and interpretation of high-resolution hyperspectral satellite imagery over the northern portion of the property. Results reported later in July indicate He (helium) anomalies coincident with radiometric and rock samples anomalous at the Fireweed prospect which are likely produced by radioactive decay of uranium. Additional targets were indicated that will need to be checked in the field.





SITE VISIT - July 2024 - Company consultants visited the property in July to appraise the condition of the nearby air strip and the condition of the core from the Triex 2006-2007 drill program and to complete a review of requirements to re-establish a field camp for exploration purposes.





43-101 REPORT - August 2024 - Significant progress has been made on the compilation and interpretation of the extensive historic database (Houston Oil and Minerals, 1979 1981, and Triex Metals Inc., 2006-2008), into a comprehensive initial draft 43-101 Geological Report. This activity is ongoing.





TEAM - September 2024 - Mr. Jeffrey Kupfer joined the Company's team as a strategic adviser, with specific expertise and knowledge of the energy sector in the United States. Mr. Kupfer is a principal at DAA consulting, the president of the non-profit organization ConservAmerica, and an adjunct professor of policy and management at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College.





PERMITTING - As previously mentioned, Panther Minerals is nearing final permits on the Boulder Creek property, with additional permits pending for the project. Refer to press release dated August 8th, 2024, for details on permits received to date. This activity is ongoing.

"Panther Minerals has shown much progress this summer in increasing our knowledge in preparation for devising a strategy for next steps on our Boulder Creek project," stated Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of Panther Minerals. "Upon receipt of our final permit, we expect to coordinate details relating to timing and work expectations with our technical team, specifically relating to groundwork and drilling on our Boulder Creek and Fireweed targets."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Lindsay Bottomer, PGeo. Mr. Bottomer is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is a consultant for the Company.

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek and Huber Heights option reflects the Company's continuing intention of pursuing advanced, high-quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked on and efficiently explored in a timely manner.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For more information please visit: www.pantherminerals.ca or email info@pantherminerals.ca.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company and the Boulder Creek property. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

