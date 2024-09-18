T2 Metals Completes Follow Up Sampling and Mapping at Copper Eagle Project, Nevada

Vancouver, September 18, 2024 - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an initial field sampling and mapping program at the Company's 100% owned Copper Eagle copper-gold project, located in Douglas County, Nevada. The project is easily accessed by two-wheel drive vehicles utilizing access from Nevada State Route 395. Several large former copper mines and development projects lie within 50 km of Copper Eagle, including the Anaconda copper Mine in Yerington, HudBay Minerals' Mason Project and Nevada Copper Inc's Pumpkin Hollow Mine (see Figure 1).

T2 Metals geologists collected representative rock chip samples from 14 pre-existing trenches where bedrock was exposed, and from available outcrops across an area of approximately 1000 by 600 metres. Based on data from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, the Company believes the trenches were dug by Smith Copper in the 1970's and partially rehabilitated. Porphyritic volcanic and metasedimentary rocks were sampled with strong breccia textures, quartz veins, vuggy vein texture and copper staining (see Figure 2).

Samples have been delivered to ALS Global in Reno for geochemical analysis and short-wave infrared spectral scanning to identify alteration minerals that may be associated with epithermal or porphyry style mineralization and support satellite multi-spectral imaging. Assay results from samples taken during a previous site visit (see press release April 11 2024), indicated a high sulfidation epithermal signature with elevated tellurium (Te), selenium (Se) and antimony (Sb) along with copper and gold.

In addition, mapping by T2 Metals geologists located skarn minerals and magnetite commonly associated with the contact metamorphic aureole that forms around igneous intrusions. The skarn and associated alteration may enable a cost-effective targeting method for the next phase of exploration at Copper Eagle.

Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals Corp. commented; "We were encouraged by the assay results from the first field visit to Copper Eagle and by the observations our geologists made during this field program. The presence of skarn minerals strengthens our belief in Copper Eagle as a porphyry copper project and we look forward to continuing exploration to determine its potential as a source for copper, gold and silver. The United States needs more domestic sources of copper as well as other strategic materials and T2 Metals is well positioned to provide them with projects like Copper Eagle, Cora and Lida."

The Copper Eagle copper project is located in Douglas County, Nevada, approximately 21 km southeast of Carson City and 32 km WNW of Yerington. The nearby Yerington mining district is a prolific copper producing region and is host to several world class copper mines and deposits including Yerington (162 mt @ 0.54% Cu) and Ann Mason (2.2 Bt @ 0.29% Cu).

Copper Eagle lies within the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, in the vicinity of world class porphyry and skarn type copper projects. Exploration at Copper Eagle was last recorded over 50 years ago, when significant zones of oxidized copper mineralization were exposed by a consortium of owners (I. Smith, J. Smith and P. Gerken) beneath shallow alluvial cover.

Original exploration company records acquired by T2 Metals from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology show trenching at Copper Eagle discovered sulfide and oxide copper mineralization over an area of at least 500 m by 200 m (as reported by consulting geologist Majid Shokohi for Smith Copper, 1971).

Geological mapping by Smith Copper in 1971 indicates that copper mineralization is associated with altered, possible Tertiary age intrusions, consistent with a potential porphyry copper setting and analogous to other porphyry deposits in the northern part of the Walker Lane Mineral Belt. The mapping also identified propylitic, argillic and potassic alteration within granodiorite and monzonite intrusive rocks to the southeast of Copper Eagle along with regular copper occurrences (see press release dated December 13 2023).

Figure 1: Location of the Copper Eagle Project, Nevada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/223699_4ce98873a45798a6_002full.jpg

All samples were delivered in person by Company geologists for assay at the ALS Global laboratory in Reno, Nevada.

Any references to the terms "ore minerals", "mineralization" or "mineralized zones" are purely for descriptive purposes and are not intended to be interpreted as or relied upon for any resource or economic evaluation of the project at this time. Although historic exploration data was generated by reputable companies applying practice of the day, T2 Metals Corp cannot verify the data or determine that proper quality assurance and quality control measures were applied in generating the data. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that the exploration history is fully captured. Additional drilling may have been undertaken; however, the Company has not been made aware of or been able to obtain any additional data. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the historic exploration data referred to in this news release may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has not completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

Figure 2: Sampling at Copper Eagle Project, Nevada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/223699_4ce98873a45798a6_003full.jpg

About T2 Metals Corp (TSX.V: TWO) (OTC: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223699