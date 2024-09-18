Cascada Completes Mina Gaunaca Phase 1 Drill Program

Commences Drilling at Angie Property

Toronto, September 18, 2024 - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) ("Cascada") is pleased to announce that it has completed its Phase I drill program at its Mina Guanaca Copper Property ("Mine Guanaca") and has commenced drilling at its Angie Molybdenum Property ("Angie") located in Region III, Chile approximately 75 kilometres east southeast of the City of Copiapo.

Four reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes were completed at Mine Guanaca for a total of 1,132 metres. The drill holes targeted both the copper-oxide gold bearing breccias hosted within the Mina Guanaca open pit and the potential copper porphyry at depth. The first drill hole, GAS-01, was lost at a depth of 36 metres when it intersected old underground workings. The remaining three RC holes, GAS-02 through GAS-04, were drilled to depths of between 350 to 380 metres dominantly cutting magnetite-bearing granitoids.

Copper oxides were observed within the upper levels of all drill holes to depths of up to 100 meters downhole with locally disseminated chalcopyrite and chalcocite observed below the oxides. Within holes GAS-03 and GAS-04, intervals of fine-grained, quartz diorite intrusions with chalcopyrite (disseminated and veinlets) were observed. The Mina Guanaca RC holes have been sampled and samples have been submitted for assaying.

With the Mina Guanaca program completed, the drill has been mobilized to Angie where drilling will target a historical +50 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum rock geochemical anomaly encompassing an area of approximately 1,000 by 1,500 metres with molybdenum assays of up to 1,150 ppm. The previously undrilled molybdenum anomaly is associated with anomalous tin and tungsten. For further information on the Angie Property, please review Cascada's February 15, 2023 press release.

"The Mina Guanaca drilling was completed quickly and without incident," noted Carl Hansen, Cascada's CEO. "The three primary RC holes, initially targeting completion depths from 250 to 300 metres, were extended to depths of up to 380 metres. Assays from the Phase 1 Mina Guanaca program should be available during mid-Q4." Commenting on the Angie drill program, Mr. Hansen noted, "The RC program is targeting a significant, well-defined yet undrilled, molybdenum anomaly. With the first drill hole, planned for a depth of 300 metres, we should be able to determine the potential of the mineralized system. Barring problems, drilling should be completed by the end of this week."

Historical Results Note: Cascada has not undertaken any independent investigation of results from historical exploration programs at Mina Guanaca or Angie. The reader is cautioned upon relying on the accuracy of the historical results presented; however, Cascada considers the historical assay results relevant as it is using the results as a guide to plan its current exploration programs and considers the data to be reliable for these purposes.

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for Cascada's exploration activities in Chile is Sergio Diaz, a resident of Santiago, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 315.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

