Minsud Announces Management Changes

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Ramiro Massa as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, to take effect as of the date hereof. In order to retain the experience and knowledge of Mr. Massa, the board of directors of Minsud has appointed Mr. Massa to the board. Further, Agustin Dranovsky, a director of Minsud, has replaced Mr. Massa as President and Chief Executive Officer of Minsud.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Ramiro for his outstanding leadership and dedication during his time as President and CEO. Under his guidance, the Company has reached significant milestones and navigated through complex challenges with resilience and success. We are fortunate that although he is stepping down from his executive role, Ramiro will continue to support us in his new capacity as a director. His strategic insights and deep understanding of the business will remain invaluable as we move forward into the next chapter.", said Carlos Adamo, the Chairman of Minsud.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "MSR", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDSQF".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.