Queen's Road Capital Announces Closing of Private Placement

Hong Kong, September 18, 2024 - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company", "Queen's Road Capital" or "QRC") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced private placement of 21,428,571 shares at a price of C$0.70 per share for gross proceeds of C$15 million. Proceeds from the private placement will be used to augment the company's working capital. The shares sold in the placement are subject to a four-month resale restriction which expires on January 19, 2025.

About Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

QRC is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

