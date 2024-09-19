VIDEO: McEwen Mining Inc.: Chairman Rob McEwen Speaks with ABN Newswire about the Los Azules Copper Project

Sydney, Australia - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen Speaks with ABN Newswire about the Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina.Mr McEwen outlines the status of McEwen Mining's producing gold and silver assets, and enlarges on the development of the multi-generational copper project in Argentina, "The Los Azules Copper Project".The special features of the Los Azules project include a new architecture for mine construction and design. The project will be powered by energy from renewable sources, be carbon neutral and will feature a "people friendly" working environment boasting terraced living accommodation and food production. In addition, the production from the Loz Azules mine will be LBMA copper plate, making the copper output attractive from an Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) perspective.The copper resource at Loz Azules, from current published numbers, exceeds 60 million ounces of gold equivalent, making this project in the top eight undeveloped copper resources globally.To Watch the Video Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6F5E22RC





McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. McEwen Mining also holds a 48.3% interest in McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The Company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has a personal investment in the Company of US$225 million.





