Ascot Extends Waiver Arrangements with its Secured Creditors

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2024 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") today announced that Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp., Nebari Gold Fund 1, LP, Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP and Nebari Collateral Agent LLC (collectively the "Secured Creditors") have agreed to extend the waiver and forbearance agreements previously granted by the Secured Creditors relating to certain additional pre-existing defaults and potential future defaults under the purchase and sale agreements dated as of January 19, 2023 (the "Purchase and Sale Agreements"), the credit agreement dated as of June 16, 2023, as amended by a first amending agreement dated as of February 20, 2024 (the "Convertible Credit Agreement") and the cost overrun credit agreement dated as of February 20, 2024 (and together with the Purchase and Sale Agreements and the Convertible Credit Agreements, collectively the "Agreements") until October 31, 2024.

Following this extension, the Company will continue discussions with its Secured Creditors regarding its previously disclosed intention for mine development and the future operations of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

"Derek C. White"

President & CEO, Director

For further information contact:

Kristina Howe

VP, Communications

khowe@ascotgold.com

778-725-1060 ext. 1019

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQX under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold Mine ("Premier"), which poured first gold in April 2024 and is located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.ascotgold.com.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of future performance, defaults and obligations under the Agreements; future waivers or forbearance agreements relating to the Agreements, including any discussions with the Secured Creditors; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including risks related to business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of Ascot's properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Ascot's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Ascot's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2024 in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the ability to maintain throughput and production levels at Big Missouri and PNL; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; compliance with the covenants in Ascot's credit agreements; and exploration plans. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Ascot believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Ascot can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Ascot does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.