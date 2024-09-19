Tectonic Metals Achieves 96% Gold Recovery from First-Ever Heap Leach Column Tests on A Mix of Oxidized and Non-Oxidized Fresh Mineralized Rock from Flat Gold Project

HEAP LEACHING SUCCESSFULLY VALIDATED USING COARSE 3/4 INCH MATERIAL PAVING WAY FOR POTENTIAL RUN-OF-MINE/UNCRUSHED HEAP LEACHING

VANCOUVER, September 19, 2024 - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF)(FSE:T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is excited to announce the results from the Company's first-ever scoping metallurgical heap leach column tests, which achieved impressive gold recoveries of 96% and 91%. These tests were conducted on coarse ¾-inch material comprising both oxidized and non-oxidized fresh mineralized drillcore from Tectonic's flagship Flat Gold Project ("Flat") in Alaska. The exceptional gold recoveries not only confirm the Project's heap leach potential but also set the stage for advancing towards run-of-mine heap leach processing.

Tony Reda, Tectonic President & CEO, commented:

"Our initial heap leach results mark a major milestone for the Flat Gold Project, a bulk-tonnage gold system showing continued strong geological similarities to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox Mine. In just two years of exploration at Flat, we have performed an extensive range of metallurgical tests-including heap leach column, conventional bottle roll, gravity separation, combined gravity and bottle roll, and flotation. These tests are crucial for evaluating and optimizing mining processing methods and de-risking the project as we advance it towards a viable economic mining opportunity. Our results clearly demonstrate that the gold mineralization at Flat is not grind-sensitive, extremely low in sulphur, non-preg-robbing and well-suited to various gold extraction techniques. Crushing and grinding typically are the largest capital cost and significant consumers of power at an operating mine, and therefore, the most expensive operational cost significantly impacting a mine's all-in sustaining costs (AISC). With that in mind, we are now more than ever excited to explore the potential for run-of-mine heap leaching, similar to the Fort Knox Mine. These metallurgical results underscore the potential for a cost-effective, large-scale mining operation in a stable jurisdiction, further establishing the Flat Project as a key asset in Tectonic's portfolio and the broader mining industry."

Key Findings and Highlights

Exceptional Gold Recovery: 96% and 91% gold recoveries from coarse ¾ inch material, representing a mix of oxidized and non-oxidized fresh mineralization from 9 drill holes from the Chicken Mountain Intrusion. The drill hole collar locations from which the column test samples were collected are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: 2024 Column Test Drill Hole Collar Locations

Rapid Leach Kinetics: Over 80% gold recovery was achieved within 29 days for the higher gold grade composite column and within 36 days for the slightly lower gold grade composite column.

Heap Leach Validated: Column test results confirm the potential for heap leach processing at Flat, including both oxidized and non-oxidized fresh mineralization.

Non-Oxidized Fresh Mineralized Rock Demonstrates Amenable to Heap Leaching: Results indicate that gold recoveries are not significantly influenced by the presence or absence of oxides, depth of mineralization, and non-oxidized mineralization demonstrates amenability to heap leaching.

No Agglomeration Required: Tests confirmed that agglomeration was not necessary, which has the potential to further enhance processing efficiency and lower costs.

Potential for Run-of-Mine Heap Leaching: Metallurgical testing, including bottle rolls and column tests, indicates that the mineralization at Flat is not grind sensitive.Similar to the mineralization at the Fort Knox Mine, gold at Flat is fracture-controlled, enabling efficient leach solution access and faster gold recovery even on coarse material. This style of gold mineralization is well-suited for heap leaching, presenting a cost-effective extraction opportunity, particularly if uncrushed run-of-mine material is amenable to heap leaching as it is at Fort Knox.

Flat Metallurgical Program - Scoping Column Heap Leach Tests

Composite gold grades calculated (assay) and extracted along with metallurgical results are presented in Table 1 and Figure 2.

Table 1: Column test leach kinetics of Flat Higher Grade ("FHG") and Flat Lower Grade ("FLG") composites

Composite Crush Size inches Calculated Head Grade Au g/t Extracted Grade Au g/t Gold Recovery % Days Leached Consumption NaCN Kg/t FHG * 0.75 1.15 1.10 95.7 70 0.87 FLG ** 0.75 0.99 0.90 90.9 70 0.80

FHG: High grade composite, ** FLG: Low grade composite

Figure 2: Rapid Leach Kinetics Chart

Flat Metallurgical Program - Composites Sample Data

For the phase one column test work, two composites representing general lower and higher-grade material were selected from a historic ½ NQ-sized drill core from gold mineralized Chicken Mountain Intrusion. The lower-grade composite comprises 25 sample intervals selected from six different drill holes for 91.70 kg while the higher-grade composite includes 22 sample intervals from nine different drill holes for a total of 83.90 kg. The selected sample intervals for both composites comprised a mix of oxidized and non-oxidized fresh drillcore. Table 2 summarizes each composite sample. Material for each composite was blended and crushed to 100% passing ¾ inch screen.

Table 2 FHG and FLG Composite Details

Composite Intrusion Target Column Samples Drill Holes Drill Hole Sample Depth Range (m) Host Rock Mineralization Type FHG Chicken Mtn 22 6 8-175 Quartz Monzonite Mixed oxide-fresh FLG Chicken Mtn 25 9 35-173 Quartz Monzonite Mixed oxide-fresh

More on the Flat Metallurgical Program

The metallurgical test work was conducted by Base Metallurgical Laboratories, under the supervision of Tectonic's Technical Advisor, Mr. Fred Lightner, P.E., a metallurgical engineer from the Colorado School of Mines with over 50 years of industry experience (+25 projects) specializing in heap leach gold project evaluation, consultation, feasibility, construction and operations. Base Metallurgical Laboratories is a fully integrated mineral processing laboratory located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Previous Metallurgical Studies at Flat

Initial metallurgical characterization test work on the Chicken Mountain mineralization was conducted by Tectonic in 2023 and complete results can be found here. These initial positive results of the various metallurgical tests indicate that Tectonic may have several metallurgical processing options for oxide and non-oxide fresh/sulphide mineralization present at Flat.

About Heap Leaching and Column Tests

Heap leaching is a widely used extraction method for minerals, including copper, gold, silver, etc. Using data compiled by Mining Intelligence, MINING.COM states that there are currently 286 heap leach mines operating worldwide.

Heap leach column metallurgical tests are critical in evaluating the feasibility and efficiency of heap leaching for specific ore bodies. The purpose of heap leach column tests is to simulate the heap leaching process on a smaller scale in a controlled laboratory environment. These tests allow for the assessment of key parameters such as leach solution flow rates, heap permeability, leach kinetics, and recovery rates. By understanding these factors, mining engineers and metallurgists can optimize the heap leaching process, improving mineral recovery and making the process more economically viable.

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a gold exploration company founded by the same key executives who transformed Kaminak Gold from a $3 million venture into a $520 million success story. These leaders raised $165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery, and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory, including the completion of a bankable feasibility study, before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont) for C$520 million in 2016.

Success with the Coffee Gold Project is only one example, as each member of the Tectonic team has a significant track record of success in all facets of exploration and mining, including over 30 Moz of gold discoveries, 18 feasibility studies, 20 projects permitted, over $3 billion in M&A transactions and over $2 billion in capital raising.

Tectonic's mission statement is "to be the number one mineral exploration company in the world." The Company applies a disciplined, up-front de-risking strategy to address the economics, community benefits, and sustainability of its projects and refers to this as the "Shift in the Game." The Tectonic team is focused on demonstrating tier-1 mining opportunities, not drill plays.

Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a big mindset. The Company's vision is to create transformational wealth for our shareholders by identifying, discovering and developing world-class gold districts in North America with a commitment to high standards of environmental stewardship and maximizing social and economic benefits to the communities in which they live and operate.

Tour the Flat Gold Project

Tectonic invites you to take a virtual tour of our Flat Gold Project with both the CEO of Tectonic and one of Alaska's largest for-profit Native Regional Corporations, Doyon, by clicking here: https://bit.ly/FlatProjectSiteTour

Qualified Person?

Tectonic's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this press release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Tectonic's Vice President of Exploration, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.??

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

