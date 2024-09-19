Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Endeavour Mining Plc
19 September 2024
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|4.1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£17.970
|8,395
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A Single transaction
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 September 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Morcombe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|4.1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BL6K5J42
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£18.384
|80,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A Single transaction
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 September 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, XLON
Attachment
- Guy Young and Mark Morcombe share sale 19 September 2024