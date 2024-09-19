Menü Artikel
Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

16:50 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Endeavour Mining Plc
19 September 2024

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
4.1
a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
Identification code GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£17.970 8,395
d)





 Aggregated information N/A Single transaction
Price
Volume
Total
e) Date of the transaction 16 September 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Mark Morcombe
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
4.1
a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
Identification code GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£18.384 80,000
d)





 Aggregated information N/A Single transaction
Price
Volume
Total
e) Date of the transaction 19 September 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

Attachment

  • Guy Young and Mark Morcombe share sale 19 September 2024


Mineninfo

Endeavour Mining Plc

Endeavour Mining Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A3CSCF
GB00BL6K5J42
www.endeavourmining.com
