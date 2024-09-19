Resignation of Director and Chairman Rana Vig

Vancouver - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: MOLT) (FSE: Y44) (ISIN: CA60872A1066), announces the resignation of Rana Vig from the Board of Directors. The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for the valuable contributions made by Mr. Vig during his tenure with the company.

Concurrently, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian Smith as the newest member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Smith, PGeo, BSc, is a registered professional geologist with over 15 years' experience working in mineral exploration industries who sits on the boards of multiple public issuers. Mr. Smith graduated from Simon Fraser University with a Bachelor of Science degree specializing in geology, and has been a member of the Engineers and Geoscientists B.C. since 2008.

The changes in the Board composition are effective September 19, 2024.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.