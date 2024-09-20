Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. Announces A Corporate Update As Result Of Its Board Of Directors Meeting

Trading Symbols:

TSX Venture Exchange: MHI

Frankfurt: MLN/WKN: A1JKJN

OTC Market (US): MHIFF

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2024 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", is pleased to announce that Herb Markgraf was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Audit Committee at the most recent Board of Directors meeting September 19, 2024 replacing Mr. Eric Peter-Kaiser who had agreed to hold this position on an interim basis until now as reported on August 23, 2024.

Mr. Markgraf brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership in financial management, operational excellence and strategic planning acumen to the team.

With over 40 years experience in the forest industry, he most recently served for 20 years as Vice President, Marketing and Sales at PRT Growing Services Ltd (Victoria, BC, Canada), the world's largest grower of forest seedlings. As such, Mr. Markgraf served as officer to the board of directors in both private and public settings. He was involved with three ownership transfers.

Mr. Markgraf holds B.Sc. and MBA degrees from the University of British Columbia.

As we continue to expand and grow, Herb's expertise will be instrumental in guiding our financial and corporate strategy and ensuring sustainable growth. We are confident he will make a significant contribution to our success. We are pleased to welcome Herb to our executive team.

