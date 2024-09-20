Filo Changes Certified Adviser in Stockholm

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2024 - Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo" or the "Company") announces that its current certified adviser, Aktieinvest FK AB, has recently sold its Certified Adviser division to Bergs Securities AB. As a result of the sale, Filo has engaged Bergs Securities AB as its certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, replacing Aktieinvest FK AB. PDF version

About Filo Corp.

Filo is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in San Juan Province, Argentina and adjacent Region III, Chile. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF".

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, +46 8 506 51703, rutger.ahlerup@bergssecurities.se.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the certified adviser, may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Filo does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

