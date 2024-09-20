Quantum Battery Metals Announces Share Consolidation on a Basis of 8 for 1

Vancouver, September 19, 2024 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), announces that it has proposed a share consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of an eight (8) pre-consolidated share for one (1) post-consolidated share (the "Consolidation").

Currently, a total of 52,228,443 shares are outstanding and issued for Quantum. As a result of the share consolidation, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 6,528,555 shares.

The shares are planned to be trading on a share consolidated basis and with a new Cusip number on September 23, 2024. The name of the company and symbol will not change.

Trading on a consolidated basis: September 23, 2024

New Cusip: 74765C202

New ISIN: CA74765C2022





QUANTUM BATTERY METALS CORP.

Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223971