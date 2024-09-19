Cerrado Files NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for The Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina

After Tax NPV5% of US$111 Million at US$2,100/oz Au price After Tax NPV5% of US$153 Million at Spot prices 1

TORONTO, September 19, 2024 - CERRADO GOLD ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the technical report of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") prepared by GeoEstima SpA in accordance with National Instrument NI 43-101 for its Minera Don Nicolas mine located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The work was completed by GeoEstima SpA. The full report is now filed and available on SEDAR+ as of September 19, 2024.

Mark Brennan, CEO of Cerrado Gold commented "The results of the PEA support our view that MDN is set to enter a period of stable operations, generating robust cash flows and improving the balance sheet. We have already demonstrated this in our most recent Q2 results, and we expect the trend to continue this quarter. This, when combined with the expected US$45MM in total cash payments for the recent option granted on our Brazilian asset over the next two years will position Cerrado for future growth. We continue to view MDN as early in its exploration life and our ongoing drill program is designed to increase mine life and unlock the potential for MDN to become a world-class multi-deposit district in the future."

PEA Summary Results

PEA Base Case 1 Average Annual Gold Equivalent Production (ounces) 55,683 Mine life (years) - Mine Plan start Date 1 April 2024 5.0 Total Gold Equivalent Production (ounces) 278,417 NPV @ 5% discount rate (millions, after-tax) $ 111 NPV @ 8% discount rate (millions, after-tax) $ 105 Gold Price (US$/oz) 2,100.0 Silver Price (US$/oz) 25.0 Average Annual EBITDA $ 49 M Average Annual FCF $ 25 M Capital Costs Initial capital expenditure (Initial Capex) $ 0 M Sustaining capital expenditures $ 9.5 M Reclamation cost $ 7 M Salvage Value $ 3.3 M Operating Costs Total cash cost (per ounce sold) 2 866 Mine-site all-in-sustaining cost (per ounce sold) 3 1,148 Notes:

1. Sprott Streaming Agreement has been excluded from this analysis

2. Before royalties and after by-product credits

3. Include C1 cash costs, plus royalties plus sustaining capital

Mineral Resource Estimate

The PEA is based on the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , completed by GeoEstima, with an effective date of April 1st, 2024, as presented below. It should be noted that Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This update reflects not only those resources assumed to be mined in the PEA but also other defined resources within the greater MDN property. Estimation of depleted satellite Mineral Resources was validated by Cerrado's Qualified Persons ("QPs"), as defined in NI 43-10, keeping estimation parameters from the previous technical report (SRK 2020), and using updated drilling data bases and constraining pit shells.

Mineral Resources

The following table shows our estimates of Mineral Resources prepared with an effective date of April 01, 2024 (except as indicated below).

Grade Values Metal Content Mine Classification Tonnage Au Ag Au Ag kt g/t g/t k oz k oz Calandrias Sur ¹

(Open pit) Measured 5,192.24 0.91 17.07 151.32 2,849.04 Indicated 7,642.16 1.02 14.16 249.40 3,479.94 M+I 12,834.40 0.97 15.34 400.72 6,328.98 Inferred 2,261.42 0.62 3.32 44.99 241.64 Calandrias Norte ¹

(Open Pit) Measured 8.12 18.66 25.98 4.87 6.78 Indicated 70.67 14.52 22.79 32.98 51.79 M+I 78.79 14.94 23.12 37.85 58.57 Inferred 10.58 10.69 12.17 3.64 4.14 Zorro ¹

(Open pit) Measured 69.09 2.15 8.74 4.78 19.42 Indicated 136.50 1.32 7.38 5.80 32.39 M+I 205.59 1.60 7.84 10.58 51.81 Inferred 120.88 0.81 6.38 3.16 24.79 Depleted Satellites ² ³

(Open Pit) Measured 29.91 2.04 0.00 1.96 0.00 Indicated 14.99 1.80 0.00 0.87 0.00 M+I 44.90 1.96 0.00 2.83 0.00 Inferred 1,117.03 1.62 1.72 58.14 61.62 Paloma Trend ¹

(Underground) Measured 128.86 4.73 18.98 19.58 78.62 Indicated 145.96 4.00 15.97 18.78 74.94 M+I 274.82 4.34 17.38 38.36 153.56 Inferred 88.91 3.93 13.15 11.22 37.58 Total Measured 5,428.22 1.05 16.93 182.52 2,953.87 Indicated 8,010.27 1.20 14.13 307.82 3,639.05 M+I 13,438.50 1.13 15.26 490.34 6,592.92 Inferred 3,598.83 1.05 3.20 121.15 369.77 Stockpiles 4 Measured 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Indicated 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 M+I 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Inferred 951.74 0.54 2.05 16.57 62.58

Notes:

¹ Included in economic evaluation

² Not included in economic evaluation

³ Satellites include Armadillo, Baritina, Baritina NE, Cerro Oro, Coyote, Choique, Mara, and Trofeu.

? Include the stocks from: Armadillo, Cerro Oro, Coyote, Choique, and Mara.

Notes to Mineral Resources Table

Mineral Resource estimates were prepared by the May 10, 2014 edition of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (or CIM) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("2014 CIM Definition Standards") and disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Project ("NI 43-101").

The Qualified Persons for the estimation of Mineral Resources are Calandrias Sur, Calandrias Norte, Zorro, Paloma Trend and Stockpiles - Orlando Rojas, P.Geo, Member AIG, a GeoEstima SpA employee and Armadillo, Baritina, Baritina NE, Cerro Oro, Coyote, Choique, Mara and Trofeu - Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo, MAusIMM (CP) Geo, Vice President, Exploration, a Cerrado Gold employee.

Mineral Resources have an effective date as of: (a) April 1 st , 2024, for Calandrias Sur, Calandrias Norte, Zorro, Paloma Trend, Armadillo, Baritina, Baritina NE, Cerro Oro, Coyote, Choique, and Trofeu; (b) August 31 st , 2020, for Mara satellite.

Mineral Resources estimated using an average long-term metal price of US$2,100.0/oz of Au and US$25.0/oz of Ag. For Mara satellite, an average long-term metal price of US$1,550.0/oz of Au is considered, assuming a mining cost of US$2.65/t, plant cost of US$32.0/t, and selling costs of US$127.0/t.

Recoveries depend on the type of host mineralization and the extraction method being utilized for the minerals. For the carbon-in-leach (CIL) process, Au recovery is based on historical metallurgical recovery, which is 90% for Au and 61% for silver. For the Heap Leach process (HL), Au recovery is based on metallurgical test works and depends on the zone. Au recovery is 70% in the Oxide zone, 60% in the Transitional zone, and 40% in the Primary zone. The silver recovery is 30% in all zones.

Mineral Resources in open pit are reported within pit shell constrain and above a cut-off grade: Calandrias Sur has a variable cut-off - 0.27 g/t Au for the Oxided zone, 0.31 g/t Au for the Transition zone and 0.46 g/t Au for Primary zone; Calandrias Norte - 1.46 g/t Au; Zorro, Armadillo, Baritina, Baritina NE, Cerro Oro, Coyote, Choique, Mara and Trofeu - 0.3 g/t Au. In Paloma Trend, Mineral Resources are reported within a cut-off grade of 1.95 g/t for underground mining shapes. A minimum mining width of 1.5m was used for resource shapes.

The estimated costs are: Calandrias Sur - plant cost of US$11.08/t; Calandrias Norte - plant cost of US$78.33/t; Zorro - plant cost varying from US$ 13.35 for HL process and US$ 68.20 for CIL process; Depleted Satellite - plant cost of US$40.0/t. The selling costs of US$242.90/t and mining costs of US$3.50/t was assumed for all open pit costs of US$3.50/t was assumed for all open pit were assumed for all open-pit mining. For underground shapes, the mining costs are US$40.0/t, plant costs are US$65.0/t and selling costs are US$242.9/t. The exchange rate considered is ARG 917.25 / 1 USD.

Density was assigned and interpolated based on specific gravity values by domain.

Numbers may not be added due to rounding.

Technical Disclosure

The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this press release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources, and are preliminary in nature. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too geologically speculative to have mining and to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed for by National Instrument 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.

Independent Qualified Persons

Orlando Rojas, Javier Pizarro and Cristian Quezada are the Qualified Persons as defined in NI 43-101 responsible for the Technical Report and are all independent of the Company.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

