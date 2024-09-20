Menü Artikel
G.E.T.T. Gold Provides Corporate Update -- Equipment Damaged by Fire

14:10 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Brossard (Quebec), September 20, 2024 - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("GETT" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: GETT), announces that its thermal fragmentation equipment has been heavily damaged or completely destroyed following a fire at a third-party facility located northwest of Quebec City, where the Company stored its equipment. The Company has met with local police to this effect and is awaiting the results of the investigation. The Company is also completing the assessment of the damages suffered with the assistance of its insurers.

As a result of this disaster, the Company is forced to suspend its thermal fragmentation operations. Once the police investigation is complete and the damages have been fully assessed, the Company will plan on whether to resume its thermal fragmentation operations, as well as the timeline and capital required to do so. The Company will provide an update to this effect as soon as it is able to do so.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.gettgold.com.

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

• Increasing the value of mining assets through the implementation of its technology; and

• The acquisition and development of precious metal deposits with the objective of producing revenue from such assets.

Follow the link to view G.E.T.T Gold's new website www.gettgold.com

For additional information:
John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@gettgold.com
Fabien Miller, President & CEO (514) 892-1935 fmiller@gettgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the ability of G.E.T.T. obtain required regulatory approvals and to.

G.E.T.T Gold inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.gettgold.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


G.E.T.T. Gold Inc.

G.E.T.T. Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A40D8P
CA36167X2095
www.gettgold.com
