Interra Discovers New Copper Zone at the Thane Copper Gold Project

VANCOUVER, September 20, 2024 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of the Bananas Showing and results of its recently completed geological review of the Thane Copper Gold Project (the "Thane Project") in the northern Quesnel Terrane of British Columbia.

The Thane Project is located in an underexplored portion of the northern Quesnel Terrane, extending from Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mt. Milligan Mine in the south to its Kemess Underground Project and the former Kemess South Open Pit Mine in the north. Historic target generation had identified six (6) areas with significant copper mineralization within an approximately 20 km long geochemically anomalous Cu-Au zone. Thirteen new targets were identified from alteration mineral mapping (ALS Goldspot study) combined with proprietary company data assessment.

In early August, a specialist team from Equity Exploration and Accretive Metals Advisory undertook a field review of the nineteen (19) targets within the large 206km2 property. Field observations confirmed that the Thane Property has significant alkalic Copper-Gold porphyry potential within a comparable geology setting to nearby mines. Ten (10) high-priority targets were recommended for advancement, of which, the newly discovered Bananas Showing and the previously known Gail Showing, are ranked highest priority with strong copper-gold mineralized alteration systems in favourable host rocks. These two areas are recommended for geological exploration advancement.

The new Bananas Showing was not a previously known target. The recent field review followed up on a 2016 float sample resulting in its discovery. It is believed that receding snow and ice exposed this mineralized area with associated intense alteration. Syenite porphyry with magnetite, quartz vein stockwork, and sheeted veins with chalcopyrite have been observed in a greater than two square kilometre iron oxide and clay anomaly observed from the recent ALS Goldspot study.

The previously known Gail Showing was reviewed for an open-ended historical IP anomaly. Abundant sheeted veins of quartz-pyrite with chalcopyrite and trace bornite were discovered within quartz and potassic feldspar, magnetite and pyrite veins?. Similar to the new Bananas Showing, the Gail Showing forms part of a greater than two square kilometre iron oxide and clay anomaly observed from the recent ALS Goldspot study.

The newly discovered mineralized Bananas Showing was observed and sampled over 200 metres along strike with approximately 100 metre of elevation exposed and remains open along strike. Rock samples were taken and have been sent to ALS Laboratory for analysis.

CEO Brian Thurston commented, "The discovery of a large new showing like the Bananas Showing is evidence of the exploration potential of the large property using modern exploration techniques combined with increased rock exposure due to decreased snow coverage."

Qualified Person

Brian G. Thurston, P.Geo., CEO and Director of Interra, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its two early-stage copper exploration assets located in British Columbia, Canada.

The Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC spans over 20,658 ha with 10 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization. The Company has an earn-in option up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the Rip Project located in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (bulkley plutonic suite), known for copper-molybdenum deposits.

Interra Copper's leadership and advisory teams are comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

