Giga Metals to Present at Noble Capital Markets Basic Industries Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference September 25th 2024

VANCOUVER, Sept. 20, 2024 - Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF), a junior mining company focused on nickel and cobalt, today announced that its CEO and Director, Mark Jarvis, will present at Noble Capital Markets' Basic Industries Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, September 25th at 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. The broadcasted formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with Mark Jarvis are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.



Attendees interested in viewing the presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last two decades. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

