Torq Clarifies Finders Warrant Exercise Price of $0.10 Financing

22:15 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, September 20, 2024 - Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") would like to clarify the terms of the finder's warrants announced in the May 7, 2024 news release. The correct exercise price for the finder's warrant is $0.10. All other terms are the same as the warrants issued in the private placement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace
CEO & Chair

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact the company at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with valuable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information in this release are statements that relate to plans for future exploration programs, which are dependent on raising additional capital. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by some of the principal forward-looking statements. See Torq's Annual Information Form filed April 29, 2024, at www.sedarplus.ca for disclosure of the risks and uncertainties faced in this business.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Mineninfo

Torq Resources Inc.

Torq Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DNVL
CA89131L1085
www.torqresources.com
Neuste Artikel
