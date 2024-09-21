Rise Gold Issues Stock Options

Grass Valley, September 20, 2024 - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Corporation") announces that it has issued 1,006,750 stock options to the Corporation's President & CEO, Joseph Mullin through his personal company Mount Arvon Partners LLC. The stock options are excisable at a price of US$0.10 (C$0.14) per share until September 20, 2029.

The grant of these options has been facilitated by the voluntary surrender of certain other issued options held by another option holder. Including the announced grant, there are currently 1,286,750 options outstanding under the Company's stock option plan

