Neotech Metals Corp. Approved for $200,000 Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant

Vancouver, September 23, 2024 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") to receive $200,000 to help fund exploration activities within the province of Ontario.

The OJEP grant, a Provincial program aimed at incentivizing exploration in the critical-minerals sector, supports the discovery and development of mineral resources vital to the global green transition. These funds will be allocated to Neotech's upcoming drilling campaign, targeting geophysical anomalies in proximity to the Pike and South Rim zones at Hecla-Kilmer.

"We greatly appreciate the support from the Province of Ontario as this investment not only helps position us as a key strategy in the critical minerals sector, but also unlocks new opportunities for the Province as a whole," Reagan Glazier, CEO said in comment. "By advancing our exploration and development efforts, we have the potential to contribute to building a new industry within Ontario, one that supports the green transition and strengthens the province's economic future. The government's backing demonstrates the high quality of Ontario as a mining jurisdiction, providing a stable and supportive environment for innovation and growth."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

Its new flagship, Hecla-Kilmer located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, was recently acquired in July 2024, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release include statements relating to FSN. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224100