Reports Five Drill Holes including highs to 1,095 gpt Silver and 6.4% Lead-Zinc, increasing D-Vein strike to 1,275 meters at Columba Project, Chihuahua Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to provide results from an additional five drill holes at the Columba High Grade Silver Project. The batch reported herein comprises two step-out holes and three "infill" holes designed to test a large gap in drilling on the D-Vein. Drilling continues to hit high grades of silver, over good widths and has now expanded the D-Vein strike length to 1,275 meters from 450 meters at the beginning of the program.

Highlights from this small batch of drill holes include;

Hole CDH-24-165 33.8 meters downhole length (estimated true width ("e.t.w") 18.18 meters) averaging 96 gpt silver, 0.1 % lead and 0.3 % zinc downhole includes; 3.4 meters of 395 gpt silver, 0.4% lead and 1.8% zinc (2.37 meters e.t.w.) 0.7 meters of 844 gpt silver, 0.9 % lead and 9.5 % zinc (0.37 meters e.t.w.)

Hole CDH-24-166 28.6 meters downhole length (estimated true width 21.85 meters) averaging 176 gpt silver, 0.1% lead and 0.4% zinc downhole includes: 9.0 meters of 303 gpt silver, 0.2% lead and 0.7% zinc (6.87 meters e.t.w.) 2.5 meters of 593 gpt silver, 0.3% lead and 1.8% zinc (1.91 meters e.t.w.) 1.0 meters of 1,020 gpt silver, 1.0% lead and 2.5% zinc (0.76 meters e.t.w.) 0.5 meters of 1,095 gpt silver, 0.7% lead an 5.7% zinc (0.40 meters e.t.w.)



Kootenay's President & CEO, James McDonald states, "The results from Columba continue to impress. Drilling in D Vein continues to deliver high grade results and expand the size potential overall. The plan is to find the limits of silver mineralization and get sufficient drill spacing across the D, B and F veins by the end of the program sufficient for a maiden resource at the end of the 20,000 meter drill program.".

Current batch of drill results from drill holes CDH-24-165 to 169 are tabulated below. Drill highlights, maps and sections from the project are tabulated on the Company's website at the links below

Click to view the drill plan, long section, and cross sections.

Hole ID From

(meters) To (meters) Interval

(meters) Est true1

(meters) Silver

gpt Pb % Zn% Geologic Intersection Elevation CDH-24-165 230.5 231.1 0.6 0.32 739 0.3 1.0 Footwall to D Vein 1706 and 275.2 309.0 33.8 18.18 96 0.1 0.3 D-Vein System 1659 includes 277.6 282.0 4.4 2.37 395 0.4 1.8 D-Vein 1668 includes 277.6 278.3 0.7 0.37 844 0.9 9.5 D-Vein 1669 CDH-24-166 298.9 327.5 28.6 21.85 176 0.1 0.4 D-Vein System 1630 includes 300.0 301.0 1.0 0.76 1020 1.0 2.5 D-Vein System 1640 includes 312.0 321.0 9.0 6.87 303 0.2 0.7 D-Vein System 1628 includes 313.0 315.5 2.5 1.91 593 0.3 1.8 D-Vein System 1628 includes 315.0 315.5 0.5 0.40 1095 0.7 5.7 D-Vein System 1629 CDH-24-167 No Significant Intercepts







D-Vein Intersected

above grade line

CDH-24-168 No Significant Intercepts







D-Vein Intersected

above grade line

CDH-24-169 215.0 290.7 75.7 45.64 90 0.1 0.2 D-Vein system 1647 includes 242.5 248.7 6.2 3.74 150 0.0 0.1 D-Vein system 1652 and 273.0 289.5 16.5 9.95 185 0.3 0.6 D-Vein system 1615 includes 275.7 276.7 1.0 0.62 424 0.2 0.5 D-Vein system 1620

1 Estimated true widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures.



The 2024 program continues with two diamond drills with nearly 9,000 meters and 27 holes completed to date. The 2024 exploration work has almost tripled the known strike length of D-Vein which is mineralized for approximately 1,275 meters. D-Vein is just one of several high priority targets at Columba and boasts some of the most striking results on the project to date. The current program is part of a fully funded follow up program of 20,000 meters, aimed to culminate in a maiden resource.

Prospective veins on the project are hosted within a volcanic caldera setting, the surface extent of mapped veins measuring roughly 4 kilometres by 3 kilometres. Management believes that Columba may be a newly recognized vein district that is nearly entirely preserved from erosion.

Drillholes CDH-24-167 and 168 were not expected to return significant mineralization as they were above the interpreted 'grade line' but are considered important for projecting the D-Vein below the grade line for future drill testing.

A comprehensive list of drill results completed on the Columba Property since 2019 may be viewed here: Columba Drill Results.

Sampling and QA/QC at Columba

All technical information for the Columba exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken from core cut in half with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists and engineers. Samples are then labeled, placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The Company inserts blanks, standards and duplicates at regular intervals as follows. On average a blank is inserted every 100 samples beginning at the start of sampling and again when leaving the mineral zone. Standards are inserted when entering the potential mineralized zone and in the middle of them, on average one in every 25 samples is a standard. Duplicates are taken in the mineralized intervals at an average 2 duplicates for each hole.

The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish. All drilling reported is HQ core and was completed by Globextools, S.A. de C.V. of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Mr. Dale Brittliffe, BSc. P. Geol., Vice President, Exploration of Kootenay Silver, is the Company's nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Brittliffe is not independent of Kootenay Silver.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

