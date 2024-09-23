SSR Mining Provides Update on Seabee

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that Seabee will restart in second half of October. The fire activity has significantly reduced in the direct vicinity of the Seabee operations and is being actively managed. Following the Seabee evacuation on August 21, 2024, a small number of employees remained on site to manage the situation and assist the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (the "SPSA") in fire protection activities. We would like to extend our gratitude to our team that assisted on site following the evacuation, as well as the SPSA teams that helped protect the infrastructure at Seabee.

While the process plant and Santoy mine were not materially impacted by the fires, remote equipment including power poles, piping, and exploration equipment was damaged. As a result of the reduced fire risk at site, employees have been cleared to return to the site in order to begin repairs to the damaged items.

Seabee's production and cost guidance will be updated with the Company's third quarter 2024 financial results.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

