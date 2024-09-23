Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 in Respect of the Acquisition of Shares of Nexus Uranium Corp. (NEXU)

Vancouver, September 23, 2024 - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company"). This news release is issued by CanAlaska pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. The Company reports that on September 20, 2024, Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) ("NEXU") issued 3,042,123 common shares of NEXU (the "Shares") to CanAlaska as partial consideration owed to the Company under the Cree East property option agreement between the Company and NEXU dated March 18, 2024. Prior to the acquisition of these Shares, CanAlaska owned or controlled 2,091,269 shares of NEXU, representing 6.8% of the issued and outstanding NEXU shares. Upon acquisition of the Shares, CanAlaska now owns or controls 5,133,392 shares of NEXU, representing approximately 15.3% of the outstanding NEXU shares, on a non-diluted basis. CanAlaska owns no other securities of NEXU.

The Shares acquired by CanAlaska are held for investment purposes only. The Company may acquire additional shares of NEXU or dispose of NEXU shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained under either NEXU's profile or CanAlaska's profile on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or from CanAlaska at #204, 75 - 24th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0K3. For further information contact the Company's Corporate Secretary, Harry Chan, email: hchan@canalaska.com.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) is a Canadian based exploration company and holds interest in approximately 500,000 hectares (1,235,000 acres) in Canada's Athabasca Basin focused on exploration and discovery of high-grade unconformity uranium deposits. The Company is actively advancing the Pike Zone discovery - a new high-grade uranium discovery on its West McArthur Joint Venture project in the eastern Athabasca Basin. In addition, the Company has several other uranium-focused exploration programs. CanAlaska deploys a hybrid project generator model, focusing on the acquisition and sale of prospective projects, while also executing exploration programs on CanAlaska's most strategic land holdings. The Company's extensive portfolio has attracted international mining companies, including Cameco Corp. and Denison Mines as active partners. CanAlaska is led by an experienced team of professionals with a proven track record of discovery.

The Company's head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada with a satellite office in Vancouver, BC, Canada. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration for CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cory Belyk"

Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC

CEO, President and Director

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

