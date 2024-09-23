Winshear Secures Drill and Helicopter Contracts for the Upcoming Drill Program at the Gaban Gold Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2024 - Winshear Gold Corp. (TSXV: WINS) ('Winshear' or the 'Company'), has signed contracts with Energold Drilling Peru S.A.C. and Servicios Aereos de los Andes S.A.C. to provide drilling and helicopter services in advance of an inaugural drill program at the Gaban Gold Project in south eastern Peru. The drill programme is expected to commence before the end of September, with mobilization of the drill equipment scheduled for the 21st of September.



Gaban is located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt ("POGB") at the juncture of the San Gaban and Inambari rivers, which drain into the Madre de Dios basin. This basin covers a 1,900 square kilometer area known for extensive alluvial gold mining (Figure 1). Winshear is exploring for one of the hard rock sources of the alluvial gold at Madre de Dios.

Work completed at Gaban includes high-resolution airborne magnetics (2018) and stream sediment sampling which has identified a 5 km-long series of anomalous stream sediment samples (up to 5 g/t Au) overlying a regional magnetic anomaly referred to as the Coritiri target (Figure 2 and Figure 3).

Ground-truthing of these stream sediment anomalies led to the discovery of outcropping quartz veins hosted in meta-sediments (siltstones and sandstones). Numerous channel sampling campaigns were conducted, resulting in the definition of the 2,200 x 1,000-metre Coritiri Zone (Figure 4). Channel samples (typically 1-metre long) returned assays up to 11.2 g/t Au. The Coritiri zone remains open along strike to the east and southeast.

J. Patricio Varas, P. Geo. Is Winshear's President and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Mr. Varas has visited Winshear's Gaban exploration project and has reviewed the data from sampling programs .

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company advancing the Gaban Gold Project in the Puno region of south-eastern Peru. The Company considers Gaban to be one of the hard-rock sources of gold contributing to the 1,900 km2 Madre de Dios alluvial goldfields, located 50km north and downstream from the Gaban gold project.

