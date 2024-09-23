Century Lithium Pilot Plant Reports 99.5% Lithium Carbonate

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2024 - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report on the making of battery grade lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, USA a part of the Company's wholly owned Angel Island project in Nevada. The assays from the second batch of lithium carbonate made at the Pilot Plant indicate a purity of 99.5%, which is considered battery grade.

"These results mark yet another accomplishment by our Pilot Plant team" said President and CEO Bill Willoughby. "Until recently, we have focused on producing a concentrated lithium chloride solution, a representative portion of which we shipped offsite for conversion. We chose to focus on lithium carbonate as the end-product for our project, as it is a natural fit given the approach we developed for processing. With the ability to generate lithium carbonate samples onsite, the Pilot Plant is a more complete representation of the processes involved in a full-scale operation, and we can now supply lithium carbonate samples for testing by prospective partners and end-users."

Following the procedures used in the first batch of testing, (see September 3, 2024, news release), batch 2 treated two more 40-liter lots of concentrated lithium solution from the DLE area at the Pilot Plant in the newly added lithium carbonate stage. The treatment included precipitation with sodium carbonate, washing and drying of the 4 kilograms of lithium carbonate produced from each lot. After addressing a mechanical issue, assays from the two lots from the second batch show an improvement in lithium carbonate purity to 99.5%. Impurities of concern, including sodium and calcium, were reduced.

Lithium Carbonate Assay Results from Pilot Plant Sample ID Li 2 CO 3 % Total non-Li

ppm Sodium ppm Calcium ppm Batch 2 #1 99.5 4,721 965 2,300 Batch 2 #2 99.5 4,778 566 2,200 Analyses were conducted by third-party laboratories using multielement ICP on both solids

and liquids. Lithium carbonate purity was determined by subtracting the sum of impurities

from 100% of the sample.

Century Lithium continues work at the Pilot Plant, focusing on design and engineering that will support reduced capital requirements in the overall process.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP and Senior Vice President, Metallurgy of Century Lithium is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Angel Island project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium recently completed a Feasibility Study and is currently in the permitting stage, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

