Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Vancouver, September 23, 2024 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to release assay results for the initial phase of the 2024 drill program comprising 2,198 meters for its Thundercloud property. Thundercloud is located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Drilling was designed to test the extensions for the eastern and western limits of the defined mineralization. It has successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization of 5.13 g/t over 18 meters from 97.5m to 115.5m, including 9.3 g/t over 4.5 meters and numerous 5 to 8+ g/t over 1.5m in TC24-02 (30 meters additional assay results are pending). Results confirm the high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2022 and 2023 (see Figure 1) extending to the east of Pelham with consistent high grade running between 5 to 8+ g/t and to up to 24.53 g/t, intercepting from less than 100 meters below surface. It remains open at depth. Most holes were shallow within 200 meters of surface. Drilling also intersected broad zones of lower grade mineralization from 25 meters below surface with intercepts between 50 and 136 meters in length for grades up to 1.73 g/t (see Table 1).

"Since our first drill program on Thundercloud in 2022, July of 2024 drilling continued to intersect broad zones of near-surface mineralization with extensive high-grade intervals in most holes. This demonstrates the richness of the gold system on the property for potentially high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization," commented Ivy Chong, President and CEO. "During the fall exploration program, we will continue to drill to expand Pelham Resource along strike and at depth, simultaneously expand our footprint to the remaining untested 90% of the property."

Table 1. Drill Intercepts Highlights from July 2024 Drilling

Hole Number East_NAD83 North_NAD83 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) TC24-02 534280.000 5471386.000 48.0 120 72.0 1.73 Including: 67.5 120 52.5 2.30 97.5 115.5 18.0 5.13 97.5 99 1.5 6.11 99 100.5 1.5 8.12 100.5 102 1.5 10.62 102 103.5 1.5 1.56 103.5 105 1.5 5.15 105 106.5 1.5 4.13 106.5 108 1.5 5.39 108 109.5 1.5 4.89 And 109.5 114.0 4.5 9.30 Including: 109.5 111 1.5 8.82 111 112.5 1.5 8.43 112.5 114 1.5 24.53 And: 114 115.5 1.5 4.55 115.5 117 1.5 4.31 117 118.5 1.5 2.81 118.5 120 1.5 1.38 120 150 Results Pending TC24-04 534186.000 5471437.000 142.5 201.0 58.5 1.01 Including: 166.5 178.5 12.0 3.0 166.5 168 1.5 1.23 168 169.5 1.5 0.31 And 169.5 175.5 6.0 5.20 Including: 169.5 171 1.5 13.29 171 172.5 1.5 1.70 172.5 174 1.5 8.73 174 175.5 1.5 7.61 And: 175.5 177 1.5 1.88 177 178.5 1.5 1.28 TC24-11 534274.359 5471464.321 135 216 81.0 0.61 Including: 196.5 207 10.50 2.44 196.5 198 1.50 6.23 198 199.5 1.50 0.12 199.5 201 1.50 0.87 And 201 207 6.0 3.07 Including: 201 202.5 1.50 3.56 202.5 204 1.50 5.54 204 205.5 1.50 3.89 TC24-13 534089.920 5471410.956 82.5 219.0 136.5 0.58 Including: 90 106.5 16.5 1.76 93 96 3.0 4.11 90 91.5 1.50 1.72 91.5 93 1.50 2.27 93 94.5 1.50 5.60 94.5 96 1.50 6.69 96 97.5 1.50 3.26 97.5 99 1.50 1.01 99 100.5 1.50 3.24 100.5 102 1.50 1.86 102 103.5 1.50 1.27 103.5 105 1.50 0.13 105 106.5 1.50 2.01 TC24-14 534106.865 5471343.659 25.5 78 52.5 0.51 Including 49.5 58.5 9.0 1.25

Recovery rate is close to 100%.

Figure 1. Cross-Section Through Central Pelham Zone Looking to the Northeast (black color is core not assayed)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7227/224199_f75b5bc714404baf_001full.jpg

The results establish the continuity of mineralization at Pelham over a tested strike length of 450m and vertical extent of 150 to 200m, remaining untested below that. Three exploration holes were drilled 300m to the west of Pelham in an area with abundant historic exploration pits and historic drilling with reported intercepts as high as 30.6 g/t gold over 0.77m (86-PL-06). No significant mineralization was intersected in these holes, probably due to their location within footwall of the north dipping mineralization.

Dynasty will soon announce details for its fall drill program. The Company is well funded for its 2024 and 2025 exploration programs.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Core was logged and sample intervals selected in Dynasty's core shack in Dryden, Ontario. It was securely transported, and diamond sawed in the presence of the Company's consulting geologist, and personally delivered to the ALS Global Geochemistry Laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Dynasty used ALS Global for Au-AA23 gold fire assays and the ME-ICP61 33 multi-elements packages for the minor element analyses. OREAS standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream to check on the comparative accuracy of the gold assays received. Gold fire assays and 4-acid-dissolution geochem analyses were conducted on the samples at the ALS Global Geochemistry Laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., and all gold values higher than 10 g/t were re-assayed by using Au-GRA21 gravimetric fire assays.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Technical Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated Sept. 27, 2021, that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

